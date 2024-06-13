Fabrizio Romano says Chelsea have verbally agreed another signing amid their talks for Jhon Duran, with the player's agent set to travel and fix the final details of their deal in a "here we go" update.

Duran wants to join Chelsea with transfer talks ongoing

In the past 24/48 hours, a flurry of reports shared that Chelsea are advancing in talks to sign Duran from Aston Villa, as new manager Enzo Maresca seeks to bolster his forward line.

The Colombia international scored eight goals across 37 appearances in all competitions for Unai Emery's side last term, displaying some promise, but he isn't exactly the talismanic centre-forward which Chelsea have been crying out for.

Co-sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart, if they do seal a deal for Duran, will be taking a slight risk with the South American starlet - who is arguably a step-down from world-class previous transfer targets.

Jhon Duran's best games for Aston Villa in the league last season Match Rating (via WhoScored) Aston Villa 3-3 Liverpool 8.36 Aston Villa 3-1 Crystal Palace 7.48 Aston Villa 4-0 Everton 7.38 Man City 4-1 Aston Villa 6.90 Aston Villa 3-2 Burnley 6.80

Chelsea were heavily involved in the race for Victor Osimhen, but it appears the £113 million release clause in his contract wasn't a price worth paying for chairman Todd Boehly. Chelsea also missed out on a deal for RB Leipzig ace Benjamin Sesko, who put pen to paper on a new and improved contract at his current club instead of vying for the Premier League.

Sesko had an offer from Chelsea to join them, but following their failed attempt to prise the Slovenia international away, 20-year-old Duran has emerged as the most concrete striking option with talks ongoing over a deal.

Chelsea's policy of signing raw, exciting talents is showing no sign of slowing down - having brought in a host of players under the age of 23 since Boehly's takeover in 2022.

Brazilian starlet Estevao Willian has reportedly agreed to join Chelsea from Palmeiras in the last few weeks as well, while reports have also centered around a move for Sport Recife's Pedro Lima. Chelsea have reportedly beat the likes of Tottenham and Atletico to the signing of Lima, with the 17-year-old soon to turn 18 and eligible to make the move to west London.

Now, Romano has shared his own update on Lima as Chelsea definitively seal a deal for him.

Chelsea verbally agree Lima deal with details being finalised

According to the reliable transfer journalist, now giving his famous "here we go", Chelsea have verbally agreed a deal for Lima and his agent is set to travel over fixing the final details.

"Chelsea verbally agree to sign Brazilian 2006 born right back Pedro Lima from Sport Recife, here we go," wrote Romano this week.

"Key detail: the deal will be done via BlueCo side Strasbourg. €7m fixed fee, €3.5m add-ons and player’s agent set to travel for final details."

The teenager has made 26 senior appearances in all competitions for Recife, scoring two goals and providing two assists. He can also operate as a right-winger, meaning he could prove a versatile asset in the years to come.