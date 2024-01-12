Chelsea have been heavily linked with a move for AS Roma forward Paulo Dybala this month, and Fabrizio Romano has now provided a new update on the situation.

Chelsea eyeing Dybala move

The Blues, Todd Boehly and Mauricio Pochettino are after a new striker as a top target this month and have been linked with a number of forwards.

Recently, it has been claimed that those at Stamford Bridge, alongside Premier League rivals Aston Villa and Newcastle, have made contact with the attacker’s agent ahead of a possible move. Noises from Italy suggested ‘that times are tense at AS Roma, because his €13m (£11.1m) release clause for foreign clubs will expire on January 15th’.

Chelsea will therefore have to act fast if they are to secure a possible bargain move for the Argentina international, however, it looks as if there is a transfer twist, with Romano sharing what he knows about Dybala’s immediate future.

Fabrizio Romano shares Dybala transfer latest

Talking to CaughtOffside in his Thursday Daily Briefing column, Romano said that despite rumours to Chelsea, he sees Dybala, who he called “top quality”, staying at Roma ahead of his release clause deadline, with “nothing happening as of now”.

“Despite rumours about Chelsea, I see Dybala staying at Roma as things stand. I have no updates, there’s nothing happening as of now and his release clause will expire in four days…so, it looks difficult and unlikely. I think Chelsea need a striker more than a top quality all-round attacking player like Dybala.”

Chelsea still have time to make a cut-price move for the 30-year-old, but as Romano claims, the Blues may be better off targeting more of a number nine instead of a versatile attacker like Dybala. The Roma man can play as a second striker, centre-forward, winger or attacking midfielder, so would provide plenty of versatility for Pochettino, whereas someone like Victor Osimhen could be a better option, albeit more expensive.

The Napoli striker, who has a £100m release clause, is reportedly open to a move to Stamford Bridge and his entourage have had “positive” talks with Blues co-owner Behdad Eghbali.

An out-and-out striker, Osimhen enjoyed a career-best season in front of goal last year, and although over £90m more expensive than Dybala, Chelsea could be getting better value for money in the long run when it comes to the Nigeria international, who is still just 25 years of age.

A short-term deal for Dybala could still be one to watch, but by the looks of things following Romano’s latest claim, nothing is in the pipeline as of yet, leaving Chelsea unusually quiet in a transfer window at this moment in time.