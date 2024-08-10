Reliable transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has suggested Chelsea could sign a highly-rated senior forward after completing a deal for Wolves winger Pedro Neto.

Chelsea set to sign Neto from Wolves after quick-fire talks

On Friday, RMC Sport journalist Fabrice Hawkins was first to break the news that Neto is set to join Chelsea this summer, in what was a sudden and pretty exciting transfer update out of Stamford Bridge.

The Portugal international, who hit double figures for assists in all competitions under Gary O'Neil last season, has long been linked with an exit from Molineux - with Neto attracting reported interest from Arsenal and Tottenham before deciding on a switch to Chelsea.

His move to west London happened pretty suddenly, with Romano quickly backing Hawkins' report with an update of his own on Friday afternoon. The respected journalist gave his famous 'here we go' to the transfer, stating Neto is set to sign for Chelsea in a deal worth an initial £51 million.

The 24-year-old's arrival brings an end to Enzo Maresca's search for a new senior wide player, having failed in a pursuit for Michael Olise earlier this summer, who decided to join Bayern Munich over the Blues.

Chelsea fell just short in talks to sign Olise, but Neto is of a similar mould to the Frenchman as a direct and exciting one-v-one winger. A concern for Maresca, though, will be Neto's torrid injury record since joining Wolves from Lazio.

The forward has missed a combined 112 games in all competitions since swapping Serie A for the Premier League, so Chelsea supporters will be hoping the worst of Neto's fitness woes are behind him.

Despite shoring up the striker position with Samu Omorodion in a widely reported £34.5 million deal from Atletico Madrid, reports have still claimed that Chelsea are in talks for Victor Osimhen, and it's a move which would see Romelu Lukaku head the other way to reunite with Antonio Conte.

Chelsea could still sign Osimhen despite sealing Neto deal

Journalist Miguel Delaney even wrote this week that Chelsea are not that far off an agreement for Osimhen, who has been one of Italy's most prolific goalscorers since joining Napoli from Lille in 2020.

Now, Romano has shared another update on Maresca's potential move for the £162,000-per-week marksman. He suggests that Chelsea could still sign Osimhen despite just spending £51 million on Neto, but there are still crucial details to be resolved.

"Chelsea could be still active on offensive players market even after Neto and Omorodion," wrote the journalist on X. "Osimhen plans to leave but NO intention to reduce salary/accept straight loan. Chelsea still keen ONLY in case deal conditions/Osimhen’s stance change… as Napoli insist for Lukaku."

The Nigeria international scored 17 goals in total last season, and spearheaded Napoli to their first Scudetto in decades with 31 goals in all competitions the season before that.