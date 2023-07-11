Chelsea have already attempted to address a serious lack of goals in their squad last season with their early transfer activity, but Mauricio Pochettino has made it clear he is after more new additions.

Which players are coming to Chelsea this summer?

Only four teams scored fewer goals than Chelsea's 38 in the Premier League last season, with Kai Havertz - now an Arsenal player - their leading goalscorer with just seven.

Given the fact Havertz has since departed, and their fourth and fifth-top scorers respectively in Joao Felix (four) and Mason Mount (three) are also no longer at Stamford Bridge, the need to strengthen in the attack was clear to see.

The additions of Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson, who scored 28 league goals between them last season, will go a long way to solving that issue.

As Pochettino said at his unveiling press conference last week, though, more players are expected to arrive between now and the transfer window closing on September 1.

Holding midfielder Moises Caicedo remains the Blues' top target, while the likes of Dusan Vlahovic, Romeo Lavia and Gabri Veiga have also been linked.

According to reports from Spain, meanwhile, versatile Juventus attacker Federico Chiesa is also of interest to Pochettino, but Chelsea would have to fork out around €60m (£51m) for his signature.

How long is left on Federico Chiesa's contract?

That price tag can perhaps be explained by the fact that Chiesa still has two years to run on his contract at the Allianz Stadium, meaning Juve - despite plenty of issues on and off the pitch - do not have to sell this window.

Chiesa featured 21 times for Juve in Serie A last season, the majority of those coming from the substitutes' bench as he continues to battle niggling injury issues.

The Italy international scored two goals and assisted five more which, on the face of it, may not seem like a great deal to shout about - especially when valued at more than £50m.

However, according to FBref's player comparison model, Chiesa's statistics last season were very similar to those of Bukayo Saka, who enjoyed a particularly vibrant season for Premier League runners-up Arsenal.

The Italy whiz either scored or assisted at a rate of 0.74 per 90 minutes in Serie A, compared to 0.71 for Saka in the Premier League, while they fired shots away at a similar rate (2.75 v 2.43 per 90 respectively).

There were other similarities between the pair, such as passes completed (72.8% for Chiesa, 73.7% for Saka), crosses per 90 (4.53 v 4.87) and take-ons attempted per 90 (4.74 v 4.56).

Saka did come out on top in areas such as aerial duels won (29.6 v 16.7), but Chiesa tackled more often (2.32 per 90 v 1.78) and recovered the ball more frequently (4.32 per 90 v 3.60).

As football journalist Antonio Mango put it, Chiesa is a "dangerous" player who "has so much potential for more".

Under a different manager and with his injury niggles possibly now behind him, Stamford Bridge could be the ideal place for the 25-year-old to truly kick on and show more of that potential, with Pochettino in dire need to improve the Blues' fortunes in front of goal next season.