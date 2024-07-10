An intriguing report claims Chelsea have five days to sign an "incredible" forward for just £25 million, due to a unique clause in his contract.

Chelsea targeting new winger for Maresca this summer

After their failed attempt to sign former Crystal Palace star Michael Olise, who eventually joined Bayern Munich instead, it is back to the drawing board for co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley in their search for a new winger.

Chelsea were in talks over a deal for Olise earlier this summer, and some reports claimed that the likes of Raheem Sterling and Noni Madueke could've been used as makeweights in player-plus-cash bids.

However, with the 22-year-old opting for a move to Germany, the Blues have been forced to identify other targets. New manager Enzo Maresca already has quality to choose from out wide, but it is believed a top priority for the ex-Leicester boss is to bring in a new wide-man who can compete with the likes of Sterling, Madueke and Mykhailo Mudryk.

Chelsea's best-performing players in the Premier League last season Player Rating Cole Palmer 7.48 Conor Gallagher 7.13 Nicolas Jackson 7.07 Moises Caicedo 6.85 Noni Madueke 6.84 Ratings via WhoScored

Borussia Dortmund forward Karim Adeyemi is now further up Chelsea's transfer shortlist, with claims emerging this week they're plotting a move for him. Chelsea have held talks with Adeyemi's representatives as they push for a new winger, according to TEAMtalk, and the 22-year-old will cost somewhere around the £25 million mark.

Adeyemi racked up seven goal contributions for Dortmund in all competitions last term, five goals and two assists specifically, but the German did manage a pretty impressive 33 goals and 24 assists across 94 appearances for Red Bull Salzburg.

Chelsea have Rennes starlet Desire Doue on their transfer agenda as well, if a move for Adeyemi fails, but the competition for his signature is fierce with Man Utd, Tottenham, Bayern and Paris Saint-Germain all in the race to sign him (Rudy Galetti).

Now, according to Portuguese newspaper Record, FC Porto starlet Francisco Conceição is another winger Todd Boehly and co are targeting who could cost £25m - but only if the Blues act quickly.

Chelsea have just five days to sign Conceicao for £25 million

The outlet claims, via Sport Witness, that Chelsea are very aware of Conceicao with Stamford Bridge named as one of the possible destinations for him this summer.

Atletico Madrid and RB Leipzig are contenders as well, but perhaps a move to the Premier League would appeal more to the 21-year-old. There is an interesting catch to this story, as it is believed Chelsea have just five days to sign Conceicao for £25 million.

Indeed, the £25m release clause in his contract expires on Monday next week, which will then see his price shoot up to £38 million. The clock is therefore ticking for Boehly and co to do a deal at the cheapest price, and his exploits in Portugal suggest he could be worth the effort.

Conceicao racked up eight goals and eight assists across 43 appearances in all competitions for Porto last term, with Portugal manager Roberto Martinez hailing his "incredible maturity" at Euro 2024 too.