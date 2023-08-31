Highlights Chelsea continue to focus on building for the future in the summer transfer window, with a move for Manchester City academy graduate Cole Palmer now close.

The London club has also reportedly submitted a formal approach for 17-year-old midfielder Gabriel Moscardo from Corinthians.

Moscardo has shown maturity and quality in his recent performances, making him a promising prospect for Chelsea.

After working on improving Mauricio Pochettino's immediate squad at Chelsea, the Blues have seemingly turned their attention back towards the future, as the summer transfer window approaches ever closer to slamming shut.

The London club have once again been busy with incomings and outgoings this summer, continuing the trend under Todd Boehly, and are not just attempting to return to Europe's top table. Instead, it looks as though they're making sure that their seat is a permanent one this time around.

With that said, Chelsea have reportedly submitted a formal bid for a player who could play a large part in their future amongst the upper echelons of the Premier League.

What's the latest Chelsea transfer news?

Just when it looks like Chelsea are done for the summer, another player is ready to be seen holding up the famous colours at Stamford Bridge, scarf in hand, contract signed.

The latest big player set to come through the door is Manchester City academy graduate Cole Palmer, who will complete his move to the London club in a deal worth £40m, plus £5m in add-ons, according to Fabrizio Romano.

And according to Romano, Chelsea have also presented a formal bid to Corinthians for 17-year-old midfielder Gabriel Moscardo, who is valued at €25m (£20m) by the Brazilian club.

The bid has reportedly already been discussed, and now the Blues must await the verdict from Corinthians.

If the teenager does complete a move to Stamford Bridge this summer, it would be a move for the future, instead of one that plays a part in Pochettino's plans this season.

Should Chelsea sign Gabriel Moscardo?

Adding a 17-year-old midfielder who has already broken into Corinthians' first-team wouldn't exactly be bad business for Chelsea, as they look to secure their future in the middle of the park.

It's little surprise that Chelsea are looking to sign Moscardo, either, given his recent performances. According to FBref, the teenager has made 11 progressive passes in his last five games, as well as making eight progressive carries. Those two statistics, in particular, show that Moscardo, even at such a young age, is a player willing to take control of games in midfield, highlighting his maturity.

Meanwhile, when it comes to keeping hold of the ball, the Chelsea target's composure stands out once again, as he enjoyed a pass completion rate above 80% in three of his last five games, even completing 50 passes against Cruzeiro.

Of course, it would be some step-up for Moscardo, going from Corinthians to Chelsea, but given time, the likes of Pochettino can use the clear foundation of quality that the midfielder already possesses to potentially create the next best thing at Stamford Bridge.

It remains to be seen whether or not Chelsea will be successful with their reported bid, but with time running out in the transfer window, the Blues may have to act fast if they do want to secure Moscardo this summer.

Everything points towards a player with plenty of potential. Now, it's just about unlocking that potential in the coming years, whether that be at Corinthians or Chelsea.