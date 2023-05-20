Chelsea are reportedly keeping a close watch on striker Gift Orban ahead of the summer transfer window as Mauricio Pochettino is set to bolster his squad.

What’s the latest on Gift Orban to Chelsea?

According to the Evening Standard, Chelsea are one of the teams, alongside Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Fulham who have sent scouts to watch Orban in action for Gent recently.

Fabrizio Romano claimed last month that the 20-year-old is “expected to be on the move this summer” while detailing that his price tag could be more than €20m (£17m) and with his current contract not due to expire until 2027, Chelsea may have to stump up a lot more in order to land him.

Could Gift Orban be a Victor Osimhen alternative for Chelsea?

It’s no secret that Chelsea are keen on signing Napoli hitman Osimhen this summer, but with a price tag of €150m (£132m) being demanded by the Serie A side according to Sky Sports Italia reporter Gianluca Di Marzio (via football.london), the Blues may want to move onto other targets who could come at a significantly lower outlay than the Nigeria international.

With 23 league goals this term, Osimhen led Napoli to their first Scudetto since 1990 and with the Premier League certain to be his next step, will it be Chelsea who win the chase for his signature?

Pochettino may decide the aforementioned fee is too much and focus his energy on someone such as Orban, who could arrive for a much lower fee and could develop into a striker of Osimhen’s level after a few years in England.

Football talent scout Jacek Kulig recently lauded the striker, stating that he is “born to score” and is a “superb finisher with both feet” while his statistics in front of goal this term certainly justify this lavish praise.

Since arriving in Belgium from Stabaek in January, the youngster has netted 19 goals in just 19 matches for Gent which has included three hat-tricks, and you would imagine he is only going to get better.

He already ranks as Gent's best player this term with a Sofascore average of 7.54/10, while underlining his importance to the club by ranking second for goals scored (14), first for shots on target per game (2.2) and third for successful dribbles per game (0.9), while he has certainly hit the ground running since moving to Belgium.

His talent is limitless considering these figures at such a young age in his career, and with Pochettino aiming to build his own squad ahead of next season, Orban could be an excellent investment.