Chelsea are fairly ramping up their efforts in the transfer window as Mauricio Pochettino looks set to further bolster his squad with the acquisition of AS Monaco defender Axel Disasi.

With Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson already arriving in London, it appears as though the Blues are now strengthening their defence ahead of the new campaign.

Have Chelsea signed Axel Disasi?

According to Fabrizio Romano, a deal is 'done' to sign Disasi from the Ligue 1 side.

The Athletic believe the fee to be around €45m (£38m) and it represents the second transfer window in a row that Chelsea have signed a defender from Monaco, having signed Benoit Badiashile in January.

Romano has since also stated that the player will fly in for a medical which is booked for Monday.

With Wesley Fofana out injured for the foreseeable future, Pochettino reiterated the need for another defender, saying: “Fofana is injured, so it’s obvious that maybe we need to reinforce this area. It’s clear.”

Could Axel Disasi improve Chelsea?

Pochettino was charged with trimming the Chelsea squad during the transfer window and with 13 players already departing, it’s certainly a good start, giving him the funds to sign a few new players.

He will be looking to give some of the players signed last season a new lease of life, with Enzo Fernandez being one, especially considering he has the talent to become one of the finest midfielders in the league.

The 22-year-old has showcased his abilities on the big stage across the previous 365 days and compared to positional peers, he ranks in the top 3% for progressive passes per 90 (9.25) and in the top 1% for passes into the final third per 90 (9.09), suggesting he provides a reliable attacking outlet from the base of the midfield, trying to get the ball into dangerous positions often.

With the arrival of Disasi, Pochettino could perhaps make his compatriot unplayable by having a progressive centre-back playing just behind him and making the transition from defence to attack that much easier.

The Frenchman is certainly a more fluid option to have in the defence considering his penchant for starting attacks wherever possible. Compared to positional peers, the 25-year-old ranks in the top 4% for progressive carries (1.7) and progressive passes (5.8) per 90, while also ranking in the top 7% for successful take-ons per 90 (0.57).

This clearly indicates that the defender aims to move the ball forward at any given opportunity while not being afraid to take on opposition players and this could give Fernandez some added freedom in the centre of the midfield.

The “complete & dominant” Frenchman – as hailed by talent scout Jacek Kulig – also made 1.5 interceptions and 2.9 clearances per game for Monaco in Ligue 1 last term, which would have seen him rank joint-second and fourth respectively in the Chelsea squad.

This proves that his defensive ability is also solid, despite preferring a more advanced approach to the position.

There is no doubt he would be a wonderful signing and as mentioned previously, Fernandez could become unplayable next season with the four-cap titan linking up with him on a regular basis.