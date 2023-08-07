Chelsea have enjoyed their fair share of Brazilian talents throughout the years. Not all of them have been successful, however (Mineiro who?) yet the likes of Oscar, Ramires and David Luiz all won trophies at Stamford Bridge.

The one that stands out is Willian. The winger won every domestic trophy with the Blues and made 339 appearances for the club across seven fruitful seasons, registering an impressive 123 goal contributions in the process.

There is no doubt he is arguably the finest Brazilian to play for the club. Mauricio Pochettino could be about to repeat that Willian masterclass, as a move for Deivid Washington is edging closer.

Are Chelsea signing Deivid Washington?

Pochettino is beginning to ramp up his transfer activity ahead of their Premier League campaign starting this weekend, with Axel Disasi and Robert Sanchez the latest recruits, while Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on another deal.

He tweeted: “Deivid Washington to Chelsea, deal now imminent after official bid submitted in the last hours for 2005 born Brazilian striker.

“Deivid agreed personal terms and wants #CFC move — Strasbourg loan to follow. €20m package bid submitted as per Globo... Santos, set to accept.”

Read the latest Chelsea transfer news HERE…

Chelsea have already signed one Brazilian from Santos this summer, with Angelo arriving in July, and it looks as though Washington will be next for a fee of just €20m (£17m).

Who is Deivid Washington?

Judging by his early transfer business, it is evident that Pochettino is building a team that will not only improve Chelsea immediately, but also one that could take the league by storm in the future.

Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson are both under the age of 26, while Angelo and Lesley Ugochukwu are 18 and 19 respectively.

The 18-year-old Washington certainly falls into the future star category, yet he has taken Brazil by storm recently. The striker has already made 16 appearances for Santos, scoring twice in the process, and he has enjoyed a solid start to life in the senior ranks.

The youngster has started five games in the Brazilian top flight this term and has displayed his keen eye for goal, averaging 1.9 shots per game and has succeeded with one dribble per game – a success rate of 50% - suggesting that he enjoys taking on opposition defenders when in the mood.

The striker also won 3.4 total duels per game, indicating that he can be physical when required and this will stand him in good stead ahead of a move to the Premier League.

Journalist Vinicius Batista claimed that “Santos has already found its jewel in 2023” when referring to Washington, and it appears as though Chelsea have managed to secure the signature of a wonderful teenage prodigy.

Willian arrived at Stamford Bridge as a more established player, having won the UEFA Cup and five league titles with Shakhtar Donetsk, going on to register 11 goal contributions during his maiden campaign in England.

Washington won't be expected to match these heights straight away given his tender years, yet with a bright future in front of him, Pochettino could develop the youngster into a striker who could have the potential to become Chelsea’s finest ever Brazilian player.