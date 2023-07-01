Chelsea are interested in signing goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez from Aston Villa this summer as Mauricio Pochettino looks to sign a reliable number one ahead of next season.

What’s the latest on Emiliano Martinez to Chelsea?

According to one report, the Villa shot-stopper is attracting interest from both Chelsea and Manchester United, with the two Premier League clubs battling it out to land the World Cup winner during the summer transfer window.

No fee has been mentioned regarding a potential move, although he does have a contract until 2027 and having been valued at around €38.5m (£33m), it will likely take a big offer to make the Villa Park side even consider selling him.

Could Chelsea sign Emiliano Martinez this summer?

Despite not being able to offer Champions League football next term, Martinez could be tempted by a move to Stamford Bridge, especially considering compatriot Pochettino looks to be embarking on a long-term project, which will see the Blues challenge for silverware again.

With Edouard Mendy departing Chelsea, joining Al-Ahli in Saudi Arabia, it leaves just £71.6m signing Kepa Arrizabalaga as the main choice for the number one jersey, but it appears as though Pochettino wants a change.

The Spaniard kept nine clean sheets in 29 matches, conceding 33 goals during those ties, while he has even been dubbed a “liability” previously by former Chelsea defender Mario Melchiot - and this summer could be a time to bring someone new in.

Indeed, Martinez could be an upgrade on the 28-year-old. Not only is he more confident with the ball at his feet, taking 42.41 touches per 90, with the Spaniard only averaging 37.52 per 90, but he is also a more reliable option when dealing with crosses, stopping 12.4% per 90 compared to just 5% per 90 for Arrizabalaga, with the Argentinian international offering a better presence when dealing with deliveries into the box.

The Villa star shouldn’t be fazed by making a move to Chelsea, with his World Cup heroics in Qatar last year giving him plenty of experience to succeed at a top-level club. On his way to helping Argentina win their third world crown, he kept three clean sheets in seven games, yet it was his antics in the two penalty shootout wins against the Netherlands and France which endeared him to the world.

He saved two penalties against the Dutch in the quarters while also keeping an effort from Kingsley Coman out in the final and subsequently won the Golden Glove Award for his performances throughout the competition.

The £120k-per-week titan was even lauded as “crazy” by compatriot Pablo Zabaleta for his display against the Dutch, and he could certainly be a star for Pochettino should he sign for Chelsea this summer.