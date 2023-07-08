Mauricio Pochettino faces a major challenge as Chelsea manager heading into the 2023/24 campaign, with confidence low following a woeful 12th-place finish in the Premier League last term.

The Blues only conceded 47 goals, with only six teams conceding fewer across the entirety of the season, yet their ability to put chances away was terrible, scoring just 38 times. Relegated sides Leicester City and Leeds United both scored 13 and ten more goals respectively than the Stamford Bridge outfit, and it goes to show just how lacklustre they were in front of goal.

Raheem Sterling and Kai Havertz both finished on nine goals apiece, enough to rank them as the joint-highest scorers in the squad, with centre-forwards Armando Broja and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang netting just four goals between them, a dreadful return.

In the case of Aubameying, the ex-Arsenal and Barcelona man has been tipped to follow the flock of Blues to Saudi Arabia, while recent reports have suggested that Broja - who missed much of last through injury - also angling for a move.

The duo earn a combined £200k-per-week at the club and Pochettino must surely be tempted to brutally ditch the pair in order to free up some wages for a striker who could arrive at Stamford Bridge and improve their meagre goal tally alongside new arrivals Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson.

Could Chelsea sign Folarin Balogun this summer?

With a new out-and-out striker evidently required if Pochettino aims to deliver some sort of success next season, the club have been linked with a move for Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun and his representatives have spoken to the Blues ahead of a potential move during the summer transfer window.

He won't come cheap however, with the Gunners wanting £50m for the young hitman, yet judging by his form for French side Stade Reims during 2022/23, it could turn into a bargain.

The 21-year-old spent the campaign on loan in Ligue 1 and finished the season having netted 21 league goals, and this was enough to rank him as the fourth-best scorer in the division, finishing behind Kylian Mbappe, Alexandre Lacazette and Jonathan David - not bad company to keep that’s for sure.

Young coach Will Still lauded the youngster for his impressive spell last term, saying: “He's unbelievable, he has real talent but he is also just a top person.

“He's trying to learn the language - we have a bit of banter because his French is terrible (but) I think he realises: being good here will allow him to get the spotlight and attention he needs.”

His spell has certainly given him the spotlight judging by the interest from Chelsea recently and Pochettino could give him the opportunity to turn into a world-class performer.

Balogun ranked in the top 9% across Europe’s top five leagues for total shots per 90 (3.63) clearly indicating that he gets into shooting positions on a regular basis while he also ranks in the top 19% for touches in the attacking penalty area per 90 (5.94) and a move to Chelsea could see this figure get better due to the attacking nature of the Argentinian’s tactical system.

The United States international would be a wildcard choice for the Blues, yet his clinical nature is something that Chelsea desperately require, and he could well be worth taking a chance on.

If they can poach the 5 foot 10 starlet from their London rivals, the Stamford Bridge outfit could then have the licence to show both Broja and Aubayameng the door.