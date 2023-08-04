Chelsea are slowly but surely adding a few more new signings to their squad as manager Mauricio Pochettino looks to strengthen ahead of the 2023/24 Premier League campaign.

In total, the Blues have moved on 13 players as they look to comply with financial fair play regulations, clearing out some deadwood in the process.

With Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson arriving at Stamford Bridge, Pochettino is now looking to bolster his midfield options as Khephren Thuram has emerged as a possible target.

Could Chelsea sign Khephren Thuram?

According to The Independent, Chelsea have shown interest in the OGC Nice starlet, yet they could face fierce competition for the midfielder.

French news outlet L’Equipe have claimed recently that Liverpool and Bayern Munich are both keen on securing a deal for the 22-year-old this summer.

Thuram has two years left on his current contract at the French side, however, Nice may not be able to demand a lucrative transfer fee next summer, thus potentially fuelling a sale this summer.

The Ligue 1 side value the player at €40m (£34m) and they could well do business should a club meet this valuation.

What could Khephren Thuram offer Chelsea?

Among those who departed the club was N’Golo Kante, as the Frenchman ended his seven-year association with the Blues by joining Al Ittihad on a free transfer once his Chelsea deal had expired.

The Frenchman was an integral part of the side that won the Premier League, Champions League and Europa League during his spell in London and although his final season saw him miss 38 games due to injury, his presence in the middle of the pitch will be missed.

Despite starting just six league games during 2022/23, Kante ranked fourth for tackles per game (2.3) while also ranking second for successful dribbles (1.7) and first for key passes (1.9) per game, indicating his importance when he did play.

Thuram could become an ideal heir to the former Leicester City machine.

The youngster showed that he could be just as tenacious as Kante by making 1.5 tackles per game from the heart of the midfield, while also succeeding with 1.3 dribbles per game during the Ligue 1 season.

Thuram’s key strengths lay in his attacking qualities however, ranking in the top 6% when compared to positional peers for progressive carries per 90 (3.25) and the top 9% for successful take ons per 90 (1.63) across the previous 365 days.

This suggests he can provide a key attacking outlet by carrying the ball deep into opposition territory while also not being afraid to take on players in the process, showing his willingness to create opportunities.

Journalist Zach Lowy supported this by saying Thuram was an “elite ball carrier for someone of his size” and this mirrors the qualities that Kante displayed during his spell in the Premier League.

Pochettino could thus sign an ideal heir to the French World Cup winner by luring Thuram from Nice during the transfer window and for a fee of just £34m, it could certainly turn into a shrewd investment by the Argentinian.