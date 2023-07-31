Mauricio Pochettino has already seen four players arrive at Chelsea during this transfer window, and with a move for Axel Disasi close to completion, it will be another solid signing that the club requires ahead of the season.

Could the Argentinian perhaps make one of the signings of the summer however? As the Blues have been linked with a move for Kylian Mbappe.

Could Chelsea sign Kylian Mbappe?

According to The Daily Record, The Stamford Bridge side are looking to ‘negotiate a cash-plus-player deal’ in order to sign the Frenchman this summer.

PSG accepted a record £257m offer from Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal, however, Mbappe declined to discuss a move and his future continues to look uncertain.

It’s widely believed that Real Madrid will make an offer for the forward before the end of the transfer window, yet Chelsea may have other ideas.

The 24-year-old is valued at €126.4m (£109m) and it’s likely Pochettino would have to offer a fee around this mark, if not higher, should he try and lure the mercurial forward to the Premier League.

What could Kylian Mbappe offer Chelsea?

Last summer, Manchester City brought Erling Haaland to Manchester City, and the striker went from prolific marksman to global superstar as he helped his side win the treble.

The Norwegian netted a staggering 52 goals in 53 matches, and he was clearly the final piece of the jigsaw that Pep Guardiola needed to take his team to the next level.

Alongside Haaland, Mbappe is arguably one of the biggest commodities in global football, and the Frenchman could improve any team that he joins, especially Chelsea.

Writer Musa Okwonga earmarked him for future success back in 2017, saying: “Mbappé is the best player I have seen at that age since Ronaldo. There is no other footballer of this era who has been so complete so young.”

Since then, he has gone from yet another French talent to megastar, becoming the first teenager since Pele in 1958 to score a World Cup Final goal as France defeated Croatia in 2018 while winning six Ligue 1 titles throughout his career so far.

The Blues scored just 38 Premier League goals last term, and the need for goals is imperative if they are to challenge for honours next season. Mbappe’s 36 goals from 42 appearances across the league and Champions League suggests he could be the answer.

It isn’t just his goal-scoring abilities which could improve Chelsea, as the Frenchman ranks in the top 1% for progressive carries and touches in the opposition penalty area per 90 compared to positional peers while also ranking in the top 3% for successful take ons per 90.

This clearly suggests that he is a menace in the opposition box, taking on defenders with apparent ease, and he could create plenty of opportunities for others to score.

Signing Mbappe would signal a massive statement of intent for Pochettino, especially considering they don’t have Champions League football next season.

If he could pull it off, the Argentinian would bolster his team significantly and sign his own Haaland in the process.