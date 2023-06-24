Chelsea will be aiming to forget about their dreadful 2022/23 campaign as new manager Mauricio Pochettino already appears to mean business in the transfer window.

Kai Havertz and Mateo Kovacic are close to securing exits, while there are a plethora of players seemingly ready to jump ship to Saudi Arabia, enticed by the barrel loads of cash on offer in the Middle East.

As well as the mass exodus occurring at Stamford Bridge, Pochettino is also looking to bring in a host of players to develop a side which can once again contest for silverware. The Stamford Bridge outfit are now leading the chase for Moises Caicedo, while goalkeeper Mike Maignan is also on their radar.

The Blues are also keeping tabs on AS Monaco defender Axel Disasi, and the Ligue 1 side will reportedly start discussions at around the €40m (£34m) mark, although Manchester United are leading the chase for the Frenchman.

He could be a shrewd signing by Pochettino, especially with Kalidou Koulibaly looking likely to leave Chelsea, while Thiago Silva isn’t exactly getting any younger - and Disasi would be a perfect heir to the Brazilian.

Could Axel Disasi improve Chelsea?

The Blues finished in a lowly 12th position in the Premier League last term, while they conceded 62 goals across all competitions, and there is no doubt they require some improvements at the back.

Silva started 26 league games last season and was one of the club's better performers, averaging a Sofascore rating of 7.26/10, ranking him first in the squad for this metric. He also ranked in the top five for interceptions and clearances per game as he clearly shows no sign of slowing down.

But he only has a year left on his current deal and the 2023/24 season will surely be his final one in England, as he will turn 39 in September, leaving someone like Disasi the opportunity to eventually become his long-term heir.

The 25-year-old is excellent at starting attacks from the back, evidenced by the fact he ranks in the top 4% across Europe’s big five leagues for progressive passes (5.80) and progressive carries per 90 (1.70). Silva, in contrast, only ranks in the top 34% for progressive passes per 90 (3.7) and in the bottom 17% for progressive carries per 90 (0.24), showing that the Frenchman may be able to fit into Pochettino’s attacking philosophy much better.

The Monaco titan has also been dubbed a “hidden gem” by talent scout Jacek Kulig in the past, and for a fee of around £34m, he could well improve the Chelsea backline as Pochettino seeks to unearth a perfect replacement for Silva once he eventually moves on from the club.