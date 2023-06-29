Chelsea are edging closer to signing Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo following a recent update by renowned transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

What’s the latest on Moises Caicedo to Chelsea?

The Stamford Bridge outfit could now finally see Caicedo at the club sooner rather than later, with the Italian now tweeting:

“Chelsea are set to open talks with Brighton for Moisés Caicedo as negotiations between clubs starting within 24/48h.

“Personal terms, not as issue — now Chelsea prepared to ‘attack’ the deal.

“Never easy or fast negotiations with Brighton. Chelsea, on it.”

Chelsea had a £55m bid rejected in January, and he will cost a lot more now should the Blues get a deal over the line in the coming weeks, with some reports suggesting that the Segulls will demand in the region of £80m.

Will Moises Caicedo join Chelsea?

It looks as though Chelsea have beaten off competition from Arsenal and Manchester United for the Brighton starlet as evidenced by the Romano update and the £60k-per-week gem could be a dream signing for Mauricio Pochettino as he looks to form a new-look midfield ahead of next season.

The Ecuador international could link up in the middle of the park with Enzo Fernandez as N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic have both departed west London recently.

Caicedo could enjoy success at the heart of the Chelsea midfield as he completed 2209 passes last season, the seventh most in the Premier League while ranking second in the top flight for tackles, making 100 over the course of the season and Pochettino would be signing a tenacious player who will fight for every ball while also being able to dictate play with his excellent passing ability.

It’s no wonder that he is being courted by a plethora of teams this summer, as he could improve pretty much every side in the division, perhaps aside from Manchester City and the Argentinian will be desperate to get a deal over the line soon.

A move from the South coast to the big city lights shouldn’t faze Caicedo, especially with his experience at the World Cup last year with Ecuador, and it appears as though he is ready to take his game to the next level and challenge for trophies.

If he continues his current upward trajectory, could he even become one of the finest players that Ecuador has ever produced? Historian Enrico Castro-Montes certainly thinks so, dubbing the 21-year-old as being a “crown jewel of a new generation” and this wonderful praise goes to show just how highly regarded he is.

Finally securing his signature would ensure Pochettino gets his business off to a wonderful start, especially as Chelsea will have beaten off clubs such as Arsenal and Manchester United, who both could offer the Brighton gem Champions League football next term.

It shows the appeal of Pochettino and the project he is clearly trying to build at the Stamford Bridge side, and with Caicedo the beating heart, it could be a dream move for all parties.