Chelsea have had their fair share of attacking talent gracing the Stamford Bridge pitch since they became a member of the elite across the previous 20 years.

The likes of Eden Hazard, Didier Drogba and Juan Mata have all shone at the Blues, and it is perhaps the Spaniard who is the most underrated of the bunch.

Arriving at the Blues in the summer of 2011 having been part of Spain's World Cup-winning squad the year before, the diminutive attacking midfielder only cost the club £23.5m and ended up scoring 32 goals and grabbing 58 assists as he helped the side win their first ever Champions League trophy during his debut season.

His ability to dazzle and score wonderful goals certainly endeared him to the supporters, even though he only stayed at Chelsea for two and a half seasons.

Could the Blues perhaps repeat their Mata masterclass during this transfer window with a move for current Valencia starlet Yunus Musah? According to Fabrizio Romano, the La Liga side could sell him this summer for a fee of around €20m (£17m).

He tweeted: “Valencia are open to sell Yunus Musah this summer after they turned down all approaches last January, including a verbal bid from Chelsea.

“Understand €20m fee could be enough to sign USMNT midfielder.”

Could Chelsea sign Yunus Musah?

Despite having a bid turned down back in January, Mauricio Pochettino must make a move for the youngster this summer, especially for the aforementioned €20m (£17m) fee, which could represent a stunning bargain.

Hailed as the “real deal” by journalist Ivan Galarcep, he is still learning and managed to play 33 league matches for the club last term, enhancing his experience at the highest level, and he impressed across a few metrics.

Over Europe’s big five leagues, Musah ranked in the top 8% for progressive carries per 90 (3.07) while also showcasing his attacking mentality by ranking in the top 8% for carries into the final third per 90 (2.64) and even at such a tender age, Musah is certainly making waves on the continent.

The midfielder even represented the United States at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, starting all four matches in what was a show of faith by the manager that he could influence games.

He didn’t disappoint on the world stage, ranking second in the USA squad for tackles per game, fifth for interceptions per game and sixth for key passes per game, displaying his attributes across both defensive and attacking metrics.

It’s evident that Musah can perform when under pressure and a move to the Premier League certainly won't faze him. Will Pochettino revive Chelsea’s interest this summer, however? A repeat of their masterclass in signing Mata beckons if they do.