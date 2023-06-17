Chelsea are reportedly edging closer to a deal for Villarreal striker Nicolas Jackson as Mauricio Pochettino looks set to overhaul his squad during the summer transfer window.

What’s the latest on Nicolas Jackson to Chelsea?

According to Jacob Steinberg, journalist at The Guardian, the Blues are showing “progress on Nico Jackson deal” amid their hunt for a new striker this summer.

The Stamford Bridge outfit could make a bid for the 21-year-old as soon as next week as they have already agreed personal terms with the player and his current contract contains a release clause of £30m, a fee that the club could certainly afford given their penchant for lavish spending since Todd Boehly arrived in London.

Could Nicolas Jackson sign for Chelsea?

Chelsea struggled for goals last season, scoring only 38 in the Premier League, this total was even lower than Leicester City and Leeds United, who were both relegated, showing just how poor the club were in front of goal.

No player at the club scored more than ten goals across all competitions, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang particularly underwhelming, only netting three times in 21 games following his move last summer from Barcelona.

Jackson would certainly be an upgrade on the 33-year-old if he moved to Chelsea during the transfer window.

The Senegal international not only registered more goals and assists than Aubameyang last term (17 to four), but also more shot-creating actions (2.69 to 1.58), successful take ons (30 to three) and goal-creating actions (0.66 to 0.09), clearly suggesting that he would be a much stronger option to lead the line at Chelsea next season.

Even at the tender age of 21, Jackson ranked in the top five for goals and assists, total shots per game, big chances created and scoring frequency out of the whole Villarreal squad, evidently showing his maturity and indicating that he can be a positive influence in the first team, despite his lack of experience.

Football talent scout Jacek Kulig certainly believes he has potential, dubbing the youngster as “extraordinary” following his stunning 2022/2023 La Liga campaign, which included a goal every 101 minutes and a 29% goal conversation rate, showing that he could become a key figure for Chelsea.

Aubameyang hasn’t exactly set the world alight during his spell at the Blues and with Pochettino looking to assert his own authority on the playing squad, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him moved on this summer and replaced with a striker such as Jackson.