Chelsea are reportedly eyeing a move for Real Madrid defender Rafa Marin as Mauricio Pochettino looks to invest in young talent.

What’s the latest on Rafa Marin to Chelsea?

According to Spanish news outlet AS, the Blues are keen on luring the youngster to Stamford Bridge this summer, although they face competition from RB Leipzig.

The Spaniard has yet to sign new terms with Madrid and with his contract expiring in just 12 months, it remains to be seen whether he will still be at the club next term. Previous reports suggested he could cost around £10m.

With Chelsea signing the likes of Kendry Paez and David Datro Fofana of late, owner Todd Boehly is clearly serious about bringing the best youth prospects to the club and a deal for Marin could pay off handsomely over the coming years.

Who is Rafa Marin?

The young Spanish defender has made nearly 70 appearances for Real Madrid Castilla since the 2020/21 campaign without ever breaking into the senior fold. He did make the matchday squad on six occasions last season across La Liga, the Champions League and the Copa Del Rey without gaining a minute of game time.

The 21-year-old did have opportunities to leave for regular first-team football last summer, yet he wanted to help Real Madrid Castilla achieve promotion, which they failed to do, being defeated by CD Eldense on penalties. That said, he was part of a hugely successful backline that kept 16 clean sheets last term.

Pochettino is currently overseeing a mass exodus at Chelsea, with a host of players departing in order to balance the books as the Argentinian aims to assert his own authority on the squad.

Veteran defender Thiago Silva looks set to remain at the Blues, however, he will turn 39 in September, and it’s evident that this could well be his final season in the Premier League and Chelsea could well need an heir to the Brazilian's throne.

Having amassed 117 appearances for the club, winning the Champions League and the FIFA Club World Cup during his stint in London, his move has been an unparalleled success, whilst he even ranked as their best-performer last term with regard to overall league rating via Sofascore, underlining his importance.

Pochettino appears to be favouring moves for players who are at the embryonic stages of their careers, allowing them to develop correctly under his tutelage and a move for Marin makes sense in this regard.

Silva won't be around forever unfortunately and the current Madrid sensation could arrive at Stamford Bridge with minimal fuss and potentially become a long-term heir to the former Paris Saint-Germain centre-back in the near future.