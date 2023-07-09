Mauricio Pochettino looks to continue his overhaul of the Chelsea squad this summer by adding to the two signings of Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson, however this time he will be bolstering his midfield options having already lost N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount and Ruben Loftus-Cheek this summer as talks have been held with Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia.

Is Romeo Lavia heading to Chelsea?

Graeme Bailey of 90min provided an update regarding the chase of Lavia, saying: “Romeo Lavia is emerging as one of this summer's most in-demand players.

“Liverpool, Arsenal, and Chelsea have all held talks, whilst former club Man City, Man Utd and Newcastle are being kept informed.

“Southampton want £50m...”

The fee shouldn’t represent too much of a problem, especially considering the money they have raised via player sales so far and with Pochettino lacking depth in the heart of the midfield, Lavia wouldn’t just be a signing for the future, but a player who could stake a claim for a first team place straight away.

Could Romeo Lavia become the heir to N’Golo Kante?

Following a lacklustre 12th place finish in the Premier League last term, their worst since 1993/94, there is plenty of change at Stamford Bridge this summer as Pochettino looks to assert his own authority on the team which certainly has the talent to be challenging for honours.

The onus will be on him to find a perfect heir for Kante, with the Frenchman departing the Premier League by joining Saudi Arabia outfit Al-Ittihad after seven fruitful years at the Blues, which include a Champions League crown and Premier League title among other trophies.

The Frenchman flourished in a defensive midfield slot for the Stamford Bridge side, making nearly 300 appearances during his spell at the club and his debut campaign saw the midfielder complete 53.8 accurate passes per game along with making 3.6 tackles per match, ranking him as second and first in the squad, showing just how effective he was across these metrics as Chelsea won another league title.

These have been the hallmarks of a great career, as the 32-year-old is able to circulate the ball extremely well while also using his tackling abilities to good use as he remained an immovable force at the heart of the midfield.

Lavia could certainly follow in his footsteps, no doubt about it as he embodies a few of the traits which made the former Leicester City star such a wonderful player.

He made 2.1 tackles per game for the Saints last term, the second most in the squad, and it would also rank him fifth in the Chelsea squad, indicating how useful his dogged nature would be to Pochettino next term.

Although Lavia made just 29.5 accurate passes per game, this would surely increase in a Chelsea side which would look to dominate the ball for long periods of time, further enriching himself as the player who could take over the mantle from Kante.

Lauded as an “absolute monster” following yet another solid performance last season by journalist Benjy Nurick, it’s clear that Pochettino should be going all out to secure his signature this summer.