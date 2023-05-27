Todd Boehly is eyeing up a Chelsea move for Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic this summer as he aims to bolster Mauricio Pochettino's attacking options.

What’s the latest on Aleksandar Mitrovic to Chelsea?

According to Chelsea writer Simon Phillips on his Substack, the Blues are looking at a potential swoop for Mitrovic during the summer transfer window.

The £80k-per-week frontman still has three years left on his contract and Fulham will be demanding a fee in excess of the £22m they shelled out on him back in 2018 from Newcastle United.

Pochettino desperately requires a centre-forward with Premier League experience and the Serbian could be the ideal player to lead his attack next term.

Will Mitrovic be an upgrade on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang?

This season has been, to put it politely, a disaster for Chelsea. They will record their lowest Premier League finish since 1993/94, and having scored just 37 league goals - the joint-fourth-lowest total in the top flight - a striker will surely be top of Pochettino’s wishlist.

Upon his arrival from Barcelona last summer and having scored 92 goals in four years for Arsenal, Aubameyang was looked to as the one who could take Chelsea to the next level, yet the striker has managed to net just three for the Blues across 21 appearances.

In his 15 league matches, the 33-year-old has only posted 1.1 shots per game, created zero big chances, succeeded with just 0.2 dribble attempts per game and scored just one goal, indicating just how poor he has been in front of goal and with the ball at his feet.

Compare this to Mitrovic’s statistics during the same period, and the Fulham striker would almost certainly be a major upgrade for next season. He managed 3.9 shots per game, created five big chances, succeeded with one dribble attempt per game and scored 14 times, and these numbers have given the player an overall rating of 7.15/10, ranking him as the second-best performer out of the Whites squad.

The 28-year-old was dubbed as “magic” by Statman Dave at the start of the year as he matched his own Premier League scoring record. He has since surpassed this tally, and with one match left, could end up scoring more than the 14 already to his name - a decent total having recently returned from a lengthy ban.

With this in mind, Boehly must launch a move for the former Newcastle man, as his experience in the top flight, combined with his current ability, could potentially give the Blues 15–20 goals next term, and this could take them from mid-table mediocrity back towards Champions League contention.