Todd Boehly will be aiming to back new Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino in the transfer market as the Blues look ahead to the future under a boss who has plenty of Premier League experience.

The Stamford Bridge outfit are on course for their worst season since 1993/94, and with no European football next term, Pochettino will be able to focus purely on domestic affairs, which could well be a blessing in disguise.

The Argentinian will be hoping to sign players who further strengthen his first-team squad, and according to journalist Martin Arevalo, the Blues are interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain playmaker Leandro Paredes this summer - although Atletico Madrid are also keen and could provide stiff competition.

Chelsea have also established contact with the Argentinian’s representatives, and it looks as though Pochettino is already getting a head start on his transfer business.

Could Chelsea sign Leandro Paredes this summer?

The midfielder has a contract with PSG until 2024 and this means Chelsea could perhaps sign him this summer for a knockdown fee.

He hasn’t enjoyed the best of seasons out on loan at Juventus, starting just eight games for the club in Serie A and ranking as just the 14th-best player in the squad, while ranking 6th for key passes per game and 17th for tackles made. However, this shouldn’t deter Pochettino from making a move for the player that he used to coach at the French side.

Indeed, he is statistically similar to German midfield maestro Toni Kroos, according to FBref, with the Real Madrid star considered to be the second-most comparable player to Paredes, and considering how incredible Kroos has been over the previous decade - winning a glut of major honours including five Champions League crowns - it isn’t a bad comparison to have.

Despite his underwhelming season, Paredes ranks in the top 10% of players in his position across Europe’s big five leagues over the past year for passes attempted (70.61 per 90), pass completion rate (88.2% per 90) and touches (79.19 per 90), indicating he is one of the finest players on the continent for his passing ability - and he is clearly comfortable on the ball.

Kroos is also a wonderful passer of the ball, and he ranks in the top 1% for passes attempted (100.06 per 90) and touches (106.32 per 90), along with ranking in the top 3% for pass completion rate (91.1% per 90), With the duo's statistics fairly similar, Pochettino will know that if he makes a move for the 28-year-old, he could dictate play from the midfield with ease.

The 5 foot 11 gem has been lauded as being “perfect” by former PSG player Fabrice Pancrate, and there is no reason he could not enjoy a new lease of life in England under his former manager.