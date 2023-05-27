Mauricio Pochettino is plotting a Chelsea move for Marcus Thuram this summer as he looks to significantly strengthen his attacking options for next season.

What’s the latest on Marcus Thuram to Chelsea?

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato, Chelsea are interested in signing the Borussia Mönchengladbach forward on a Bosman deal once his contract expires at the end of this season.

Securing the Frenchman for free would represent good business by Pochettino, but with clubs such as Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur also interested in Thuram, the Blues may have to act sooner rather than later In order to secure his signature.

What is Marcus Thuram’s style of play?

The 25-year-old tends to use his physicality to cause havoc for opposition defenders, while he utilises his pace to get into key positions, priming himself for goalscoring opportunities. He tends to stay fairly central, and according to WhoScored, his strengths are key passes and dribbling, suggesting that his game revolves around more than just scoring.

He is statistically similar to Polish striker Robert Lewandowski (as per FBref), and the Barcelona striker also counts dribbling and key passing as his main strengths, indicating that the duo are indeed similar in nature.

Across Europe’s big five leagues, Thuram ranks in the top 15% for total shots (3.28 per 90), progressive carries (2.65 per 90), successful take-ons (1.47 per 90) and touches in the attacking penalty area (6.23 per 90), clearly indicating just how impressive he has been for Gladbach this season in terms of getting into the penalty area to give himself the best opportunities to score.

Lewandowski is also ranked within the top 15% across Europe’s big five leagues for total shots (4.16 per 90) and touches in the attacking penalty area (6.71 per 90), although he ranks lower for progressive carries (1.56 per 90) and successful take-ons (1.01 per 90) than the Frenchman.

The Pole has scored a grand total of 542 club goals during his career thus far and being compared to him suggests Pochettino could have a wonderful talent in his hands should Chelsea win the battle for his signature.

The £54k-per-week dynamo has previously been described as “phenomenal” by his former teammate - and current Chelsea loanee - Denis Zakaria, and there is no doubt he has all the required attributes to shine in the Premier League.

Pochettino needs a bustling No 9 who uses his pace and physicality to excellent use, while also chipping in with his fair share of goals. Thuram very much fits the bill.