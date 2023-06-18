Chelsea’s lack of goalscoring edge last season was their ultimate undoing across all competitions, but mainly in the Premier League.

They conceded 47 league goals, with only six teams conceding less, yet they managed to net just 38 times across 38 matches, with relegated duo Leeds United and Leicester City managing more, clearly showing where the problem lies at the club.

No player at the Stamford Bridge outfit netted more than ten goals while centre-forwards Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Armando Broja scored just three goals and one goal respectively, albeit the latter missed 30 games last term having suffered a cruciate ligament rupture.

The Blues have been linked with Danish sensation Rasmus Hojlund recently according to the Evening Standard and he could cost in the region of £86m as Atalanta don’t want to let one of their prized assets leave unless a substantial offer is submitted.

There is no doubt Mauricio Pochettino needs an out-and-out striker ahead of next term and by signing Hojlund, they could be making a very shrewd investment, as he should only get better and better.

Could Rasmus Hojlund replace Armando Broja?

The Dane enjoyed somewhat of a breakthrough campaign during 2022/2023, for both club and country. He scored 16 club goals, adding in another seven assists for good measure, while the 20-year-old also netted five in just five matches for Denmark, including a stunning hattrick against Finland in March.

Could he, then, be an upgrade on Broja ahead of next season? Especially with Pochettino’s need for someone who is much more clinical in the opposition penalty area.

Last season, Hojlund registered more shots per 90 (2.58 to 1.84), shot-creating actions per 90 (2.75 to 1.22) and goals and assists per 90 (0.64 to 0.31) than Broja, clearly suggesting he could be a vast improvement to what the Argentinian currently has at his disposal.

Hojlund also managed to make 0.8 key passes per game and created one big chance, with Broja only making 0.1 key passes per game and failing to create a single big chance, albeit he played fewer matches.

Lauded as “scary quick” by journalist Sacha Pisani, his pace would clearly be another key feature of his game which could endear him to the Chelsea faithful.

The Danish sensation has also been dubbed as a “monster in the making” by talent scout Jacek Kulig and with his skills being on full display during his brief time in Serie A with Atalanta, Chelsea obviously feel that a move to the Premier League could take his game to the next level.

The Blues need to vastly improve their attacking output if they want to challenge for trophies next term. Signing Hojlund this summer would give them a major boost.