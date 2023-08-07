Highlights Chelsea's pursuit of Moises Caicedo is still ongoing and the player's recent absences from training are seen as clear messages that he wants the move.

Brighton & Hove Albion is demanding £100m for Caicedo, considering it fair after Arsenal's £105m purchase of Declan Rice.

Caicedo's absence from the squad is not solely due to injury, but rather a way to push for his desired transfer to Chelsea.

Chelsea's pursuit of Moises Caicedo is still "absolutely on", and the Ecuadorian superstar is now "sending clear messages" with his absences from training in recent days, claims transfers expert Fabrizio Romano.

Is Moises Caicedo joining Chelsea?

For as busy as the Blues have been this summer, and for as much effort that has been spent on clearing out a raft of players from the side to allow new boss Mauricio Pochettino to mould his team, a lot of the attention has been focused on the transfer saga of Caicedo.

At this point, the Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder is unquestionably Chelsea's number one transfer target, a fact only made more apparent following their four failed bids to sign him - the latest being worth £80m.

The Pensioners will have to significantly up their fifth offer, however, as the Seagulls have made it incredibly clear that they will not take anything less than £100m for their dynamic lynchpin, a price that they consider fair following the £105m sale of the positionally similar Declan Rice to Arsenal earlier in the window.

In stalemate situations like this, a player can sometimes help the buying club by weakening his own side's selling position, either by handing in a transfer request, making a public statement, or refusing to turn up to training, and it looks like La Joya might've opted for that last option.

According to the south coast club (via The Argus), the Santo Domingo-born gem missed their last pre-season game against La Liga side Rayo Vallecano due to 'hamstring tightness' with boss Roberto De Zerbi saying:

"Moises felt pain in the hamstring and I don't know much time he needs to come in again."

However, it seems that's not the complete picture, as transfers expert Fabrizio Romano explained that this situation was not as simple as it first appeared, and instead, Caicedo is "pushing" for the move and "sending clear messages by not being with the squad."

He explained the situation on his YouTube channel, saying:

"It's going to be a very important week to understand what's going to happen with Caicedo. I know we say that many times, but it's going to be crucial for Chelsea if they want to sign Caicedo to raise the bid and to advance with Brighton because the player is now pushing, the player is sending clear messages by not being with the squad.

"Again, Brighton say about injury but from player's side the message is very clear about his intention to leave, so let's follow this story, but, [the] Caicedo and Chelsea deal is absolutely on."

Who else have Chelsea been linked to this summer?

While the Blues clearly have their focus on the Brighton star this summer, there have still been a slew of other exciting names touted for a move to Stamford Bridge before the window slams shut on September 1.

One of those names is Crystal Palace's Michale Olise, with French outlet RMC Sport reporting that the West Londoners have made a verbal offer of €30m (£26m) for the exciting young Frenchman.

The 21-year-old has also attracted interest from Premier League champions Manchester City, but at this point in time, it looks as if the Pensioners have the slight edge, holding an 'agreement in principle' with the player, also per RMC Sport.

With 11 assists and two goals in just 31 league starts for a goal-shy Palace side last season, Pochettino could have a genuinely exciting wideman on his hands for his first campaign at the Bridge should this deal be completed.

Despite enduring an abysmal season last year, Chelsea fans might just have something exciting to look forward to under their new boss.