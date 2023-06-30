Some players just can't catch a break sometimes, whether it be injury after injury, ruled-out goals, or transfer moves that collapse.

For Hakim Ziyech, it is the latter that has occurred with a second proposed move away in the last six months reportedly collapsing in the final stages. Despite always seemingly on the verge of leaving Chelsea, the way things are going, it wouldn't shock us if the former Ajax man reached retirement age at Stamford Bridge.

The winger must not have been best pleased following the latest news.

What's the latest on Hakim Ziyech?

Ziyech's move to Al Nassr has reportedly collapsed after the Moroccan failed his medical when a knee problem was found. Chelsea would have received £8m and the winger was set to earn £9m, according to Sam Mokbel of The Daily Mail.

This comes just months after Ziyech's proposed loan move to Paris Saint-Germain reportedly collapsed in January due to an unforeseen technical issue.

According to Sky Sports, Chelsea sent the wrong paperwork, before sending the right documents without a signature twice. By the time, the correct, signed, paperwork was sent through, the deadline had passed.

Speaking on the failed transfer, PSG boss Christophe Galtier said, via Sky Sports: "For various reasons, we could not make it work with the player we targeted.

"I'm satisfied with the squad we had at the start of the season.

"Unfortunately, we could have reinforced it following the departure of Pablo [Sarabia]. We could not do it. I believe that the responsibility does not lie with our club. That's how it is, that's life, we look ahead."

What next for Hakim Ziyech?

Having had two moves collapse, it seems clear that Ziyech doesn't want to stay at Chelsea, and Chelsea don't want to keep him either.

We've already seen a number of departures away from Stamford Bridge this summer, and there's still plenty of time left for the winger to get his move, depending on how serious his discovered knee issue is.

So far, the Blues have shipped out Kalidou Koulibaly, Mateo Kovacic, Kai Havertz, N'Golo Kante, and Edouard Mendy, while a deal for Mason Mount to join Manchester United looks set to reach completion.

As Mauricio Pochettino arrives, a summer clear-out is well underway at the club. The new manager will be hoping to walk into a squad primed and ready to return to the Champions League next season. His team will certainly look much different in a few months' time, once all the incomings and outgoings are complete.

Whether that squad includes Ziyech or not remains to be seen.