Chelsea have been heavily linked with a move for a new forward in 2024, and it appears as if the Blues have held Stamford Bridge talks regarding one particular "goal machine".

Chelsea striker rumours

Mauricio Pochettino’s side drew a blank on Tuesday evening in the first leg of their EFL Cup semi-final against Middlesbrough, losing 1-0 to the Championship side.

Chelsea therefore have it all to do in the return leg later this month, where they could still be without Nicolas Jackson who is currently away on international duty with Senegal at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Jackson was the marquee striker signing over the summer from Villarreal and has gone on to score eight goals in 23 appearances in all competitions for the Blues. However, a number of attackers have been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge as Todd Boehly looks to possibly splash the cash once more.

Pochettino has also hinted at the need for possible winter window additions, saying late last year after a defeat to Everton:

"After the first half of the season, we need to check. That is the reality. If we are not receiving enough, maybe we need to do some movement. That is the thing to analyse with the sporting directors, to see if we can change this dynamic and improve in the second half of the season. We need to be more aggressive. Then it's a massive assessment and when the transfer window opens, we will see what we can do.”

As can be seen, one of those attackers linked with Chelsea has been Juventus star Dusan Vlahovic, although speculation has gone quiet in recent weeks.

Journalist Simon Phillips provided an update on Chelsea and a new striker in the last 48 hours, saying on his Substack, relayed by The Chelsea Chronicle, that the club have held Stamford Bridge talks by discussing internally the possibility of a move for Vlahovic.

The Blues have been watching Vlahovic during the current campaign and still appears to be on their radar ahead of a potential transfer.

Vlahovic, still only 23 years of age, already has plenty of senior experience under his belt for club and country and is currently valued at €60m by Transfermarkt.

Dusan Vlahovic career stats Appearances Goals Juventus 81 30 Fiorentina 108 49 Partizan 27 3 Serbia 25 13

During the current campaign, the Serbian, labelled as a “goal machine” by U23 scout Antonio Mango, has contributed to nine goals in 18 games, so appears to be in steady form. He was also praised by former Leece manager Alessio Tacchinardi last year, who called Vlahovic an “extraordinary player”.

“He is an extraordinary player, he is a player who has one goal per game and therefore for Juve, having lost Ronaldo, he goes to tremendously increase the score of this team, which suffered a lot in front of him. This is a goal that is invented by itself.

“He’s very good at waiting for the defender, then puts his shoulder, moves him. He’s a bit lucky in the rebound, but many compliments to this player.”