Chelsea are gearing up for a busy end to the January transfer window and could make an offer for a new player who has caught the eye at Stamford Bridge due to his versatility.

Chelsea January rumours

So far, the Blues have been relatively quiet in the market, with the focus so far being on outgoings. However, Mauricio Pochettino did seem to admit last month that winter window signings were on the cards.

"The Sporting Director and us, we are always talking and assessing - if we need to do something, we'll be ready," said Pochettino on January transfers at Chelsea.

"The pressure is always to bring young talent, and we have different types of targets - with experience, without experience, some younger than others and that's what it takes to provide the team with what it needs.

"We need to be open to describing the situation. Always communication is really good with the owners, we're sharing everything. It's about sharing ideas; we need each other to express our vision in a way that's a positive statement for the club. If we need to add, we do it together, in a way that takes the best decision for the club."

There have been plenty of rumours regarding a new striker arriving, with Napoli’s Victor Osimhen appearing to be the top target in 2024, although five alternative forwards have been offered to the club as short-term solutions.

Chelsea rumoured striker targets for January Latest update Vangelis Pavlidis 13th January Dusan Vlahovic 10th January Victor Osimhen 11th January Viktor Gyokeres 16th January

Additions at the back could also be made, with full-backs Ben Chilwell and Reece James struggling with injury and Ian Maatsen heading out on loan. Manchester United’s Luke Shaw emerged as a possible target last week, but it looks as if a move for Southampton’s Kyle Walker-Peters could be made before the deadline.

Chelsea hold Walker-Peters talks

According to TEAMtalk, Chelsea have held talks with Walker-Peters’ agent over the chance of a possible January deal. The report claims that a bid could now be made for his services and there ‘is some belief from sources close to the player that he could be available for £30m this month’.

It is believed that ‘his ability to play at both right and left-back is attractive to Chelsea’ and the fact he could cover for James and Chilwell is ‘pushing the Chelsea board to make a decision over his future’.

Labelled a Saints “star” by reporter Alfie House, Walker-Peters has shown his versatility this season in the Championship by turning out as a left-back, attacking midfielder and right-winger on occasions alongside his regular right-back role.

The 26-year-old has even contributed to four goals in 26 second-tier games and has been Southampton’s best defensive performer this season, as per WhoScored.

Kyle Walker-Peters' best Championship games for Southampton this season WhoScored Match rating Southampton 2-1 Plymouth Argyle - 29th December 8.36 Southampton 4-0 Sheffield Wednesday - 13th January 8.19 Southampton 1-0 Bristol City - 29th November 7.80 Southampton 4-0 Blackburn Rovers - 16th December 7.78 Southampton 0-1 Ipswich Town - 19th September 7.71

The former Spurs man could therefore be a shrewd late January addition at Stamford Bridge after showing his versatility and quality during the current campaign, and by the looks of things, a deal could be one to watch.