Chelsea, after a summer overhaul which saw the likes of Mason Mount, Mateo Kovacic, Kai Havertz and many more all head for the exit door, making way for a number of arrivals, started the Premier League season with plenty of hope under Mauricio Pochettino. Into the new year, plenty of that hope has diminished, with the Blues sitting as low as 10th in England's top flight and a place in the top four more of a pipe dream than anything else as things stand.

As they look to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations too, Chelsea could show the door to even more players this month, which could see one out-of-favour player finally get his move.

Chelsea transfer news

The last thing Chelsea need is to be found guilty of breaching FFP regulations, given that Everton were handed a 10-point deduction earlier in the season. If the London giants suffered the same fate, they would sit 16th and worryingly just three points above the relegation zone. So avoiding that consequence could take priority this month, potentially providing certain fringe players with a much-needed departure from Stamford Bridge on a permanent basis.

According to Nizaar Kinsella of The Evening Standard, Borussia Dortmund have held talks with Ian Maatsen over a potential Chelsea departure this month. The Blues are reportedly holding out for £30m, given they accepted an offer of that price from Burnley in the summer, with the player failing to convince Pochettino in recent months. Dortmund are unable to match that fee, however, and would prefer to sign Maatsen on loan and spread the cost of the deal, as they look to land the full-back in the coming weeks.

With both parties wanting different things, the deal for Chelsea's sellable asset could find itself at a crossroads. As the window goes on and the Blues become more desperate to raise funds, the left-back will certainly be one to watch, especially if Dortmund step up their pursuit.

"Pacy" Maatsen needs Chelsea exit

Even with Ben Chilwell and Marc Cucurella injured, Maatsen has struggled for game time at Chelsea. In a frustrating blow, Pochettino has instead opted to play Levi Colwill out of position at left-back over turning to the Dutchman, highlighting just how desperately Maatsen needs to leave Stamford Bridge this month. At 21-years-old, a move to Borussia Dortmund could be the perfect way for Maatsen to turn his season around. We've seen the likes of Jadon Sancho and Jude Bellingham leave England, before becoming stars in the Bundesliga, and the Chelsea fullback could replicate the duo's success.

The youngster certainly impressed when handed game time whilst on loan at Burnley last season, as they won the Championship to prove Vincent Kompany right about the Chelsea loanee. The Manchester City legend praised Maatsen when he signed for the Clarets, saying:

"We’re pleased to add Ian to our team, he’s a talented, energetic and pacy player, who can defend and get forward well. Ian will be a great addition to our team on and off the pitch."