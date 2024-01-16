It is believed that a Chelsea player is ready to quit the club in January despite his love for the west Londoners, and two sides have been offered his signing.

Chelsea undergoing quiet January

Despite reports indicating that Maurico Pochettino is very keen to add a striker to his ranks, there has been little in the way of genuine activity as we go over the half halfway point of this January transfer window.

So far, the only business Chelsea have conducted is allowing both left-back Ian Maatsen and striker David Datro Fofana go out on loan in search of more game time - with time running out for the club to make necessary additions.

A new forward is particularly needed at the club, with Pochettino's side still among the Premier League top ten's lowest goalscoring sides.

Chelsea have been heavily linked to signing Napoli star Victor Osimhen, though that potential swoop is more likely to gather pace in the summer. They do have alternatives to the Nigerian, with red-hot AZ Alkmaar striker Vangelis Pavlidis among the names offered to Chelsea this month.

It will be interesting to see if Pochettino does get his desired new number nine before January 31, but for now, Chelsea could be looking to trim more unwanted players off his squad to raise funds and make room. The west Londoners, according to recent reports, have even been considering a shock sale of star midfielder Conor Gallagher in an attempt to bolster Pochettino's transfer kitty.

One player they'll be more happy to part company with, though, is midfielder Trevoh Chalobah.

Chalobah ready to quit and offered to Serie A

The versatile ace, who is said to "love" Chelsea (Fabrizio Romano), will also cast emotions aside in search of more minutes on the field.

He is now surplus to requirement under Pochettino, and as a result, Chalobah is ready to quit Chelsea this month. That is according to an Italian journalist, who claims the Englishman has been offered out to both AC Milan and Napoli by intermediaries.

Milan in particular are in desperate need of another central defender, so it will be interesting to see if they advance any further in pursuit of Chalobah. The 24-year-old was a regular under Graham Potter and Frank Lampard, with the former singing his praises as an "impressive" character.

"Very professional, very determined. He’s an impressive character, very focused on his football," said Potter last year to the Chelsea website.

"He’s a bit of a soldier. He’s played in all the games, we’re having some problems in terms of availability for players, but he’s stood up, stood in and he’s performing at a really good level."

Meanwhile, Lampard has said Chalobah is actually a "delight" in training: “He’s a delight to train with every day because he comes in with an enthusiasm, low maintenance, and when you talk about the things you want, he tries to do them on the pitch, which is a great thing."