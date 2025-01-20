Chelsea are interested in signing a former Arsenal defender who has been named as one of Mikel Arteta's worst-ever signings, according to a new report.

Chelsea latest transfer news

Despite recently recalling Trevoh Chalobah back from his loan spell at Crystal Palace, Chelsea are still thought to be in the market for a new defender this month due to injuries to both Wesley Fofana and Benoit Badiashile.

Fofana is expected to miss the remainder of the season having suffered a hamstring injury against Aston Villa last month, while Badiashile is also set to be out until at least February with a similar issue.

Caught Offside have recently reported that Chelsea are actually favourites to beat Arsenal and Bayern Munich to the signing of Sporting centre-back Ousmane Diomande.

The 21-year-old has a release clause of around £68 million, and though publicly the Portuguese club is insisting that this is paid, CaughtOffside claim that an offer of between £42 million to £50 million would be enough for Sporting to consider selling up.

Diomande, who was signed by Sporting while the now Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim was in charge, has previously been described by scout/writer Jacek Kulig as an "elite talent".

"There are some tactical improvements but I'm quite sure this kid will play for the best teams in the world."

Chelsea make approach for Nuno Tavares

Another defender reportedly on Chelsea's radar is Arsenal flop Nuno Tavares, who is currently on loan with Serie A club Lazio. Nuno Tavares joined the Italian outfit from Arsenal on loan with an obligation to buy, and according to Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla, Chelsea have now made an enquiry to Lazio about signing the Portuguese full-back.

The Blues are thought to be eyeing Tavares as a potential replacement for Renato Veiga should he leave Stamford Bridge, though Pedulla claims Lazio do not want to lose him.

Tavares struggled during his sole season at the Emirates in 2020/21, which saw him make 28 appearances across all competitions for the Gunners and score one goal. So poor were his performances, he is considered to be one of Arteta's worst-ever Arsenal signings.

He's been doing just fine in Italy, however, producing eight assists in 16 games, with Pedulla describing him as "the best left back in Serie A to say the least". Lazio president Claudio Lotito has also heaped praise on Tavares, saying after he got two assists in a game against AC Milan earlier in the season: “Did you see how good he is? Nuno is an excellent player."

If Chelsea do sign Tavares, they'll be hoping they get the Lazio version, not the Arsenal version.