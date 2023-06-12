Chelsea's need for a consistent goalkeeper has been apparent for a while now, with neither Kepa Arrizabalaga nor Edouard Mendy managing to go more than a few games without coming in for criticism.

The Blues made strengthening elsewhere - namely in attack - their priority in the past two windows, but that may well change this summer with new head coach Mauricio Pochettino now in place.

Illan Meslier recently emerged as a surprise option to join Chelsea in Pochettino's first transfer window in charge, and the Leeds United goalkeeper has not exactly ruled out a move to the Blues.

What is the latest on Illan Meslier's future?

Meslier has spent the past three seasons with Leeds, coinciding with their relatively short return to the Premier League, and has had a rather mixed time of things.

The Frenchman still has another three years to run on his contract at Elland Road, explaining his valuation in the region of £17m, as per Football Observatory.

When asked about his future by RMC Sport on Sunday, Meslier admitted the situation is "complicated" following Leeds' relegation to the Championship, while also opening the door for a move to Stamford Bridge - though only if he is installed as first-choice goalkeeper.

"If it's to go there and be on the bench, that doesn't interest me," he said. "If it's to be number one, obviously you can't say 'no, I'm not interested in Chelsea."

Is Illan Meslier good enough for Chelsea?

Meslier conceded 67 goals in the Premier League last season, which is at least ten more than any other 'keeper in the division, as per FBref. Having started 34 of Leeds' 38 matches, that translates to 1.97 goals against per 90 minutes - once again the worst return in the league.

For comparison, Kepa conceded 1.16 goals per 90 minutes last season, ranking him ahead of David De Gea (1.13) and on par with Alisson (1.16), while Mendy conceded 1.47 goals per 90 minutes across ten appearances.

Looking at the numbers a little deeper, Meslier saved just 59.5% of shots faced last season - only Southampton's Gavin Bazunu (54.2) fared worse. In terms of basic metrics, then, Meslier is not good enough to be Chelsea's number two, let alone their number one.

Meslier's biggest strength - and something that not should not be easily discredited - is his ability to cut out opposition crosses. The 23-year-old stopped 7.9% of crosses faced last season, which was bettered by only four others.

Indeed, FBref ranks Meslier in the top 13% among his positional peers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year, though that metric alone is hardly likely to get Chelsea supporters' pulses racing.

Of more relevance will be the fact he is in the bottom 2% among his peers across Europe's elite leagues in terms of save percentage with an average of 59.5 over the past year.

Meslier declaring himself interested in a move to Chelsea - or at the very least not ruling it out for now - is not to say the Blues actually have a concrete interest in the former Lorient stopper.

But if the speculation is indeed true, signing a player described as a "liability" by Forbes writer Barry Collins would hardly be the ideal way for Pochettino to begin yet another new era at Stamford Bridge. Indeed, his would surely be his first disaster.