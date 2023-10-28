Chelsea have always been big spenders in the Premier League, and whilst the arrival of Todd Boehly was expected to result in a continuation of that large budget, the Blues have arguably eve nexceeded any early assumptions, with their transfer activity feeling more frequent than ever before. Those at Stamford Bridge will just hope that, in the long-term, Mauricio Pochettino gets the best out of his new side, and the excessive spending eventually pays off in the form of silverware.

For now, Chelsea remain a side with weaknesses, one of which could be addressed in the January transfer window with a surprise move for an out-of-favour Premier League star.

Chelsea transfer news

Despite welcoming a number of arrivals throughout the summer, Chelsea seemingly forgot to solve one glaring problem, and that's their lack of a natural goalscorer. Nicolas Jackson doesn't look like the player who will take up that role, either, given that he has scored just twice in eight Premier League games since joining the club.

It could be argued that creativity is the issue at hand, however, which could result in the arrival of a player capable of providing for the likes of Jackson to finally get the striker going in a Chelsea shirt. The latest Jadon Sancho transfer news suggests that he could be among the options.

According to The Athletic, it is believed that Sancho's connections to London, where he grew up, make Chelsea a viable option when he - perhaps inevitably at this point - leaves Manchester United. The Blues could also be helped by the fact that Romeo Lavia's agent is the same as the 23-year-old's, so they already have an in with the player's representatives after that summer episode.

The Jadon Sancho saga

The winger has of course been frozen out at Manchester United after a public disagreement with Erik ten Hag. The former Ajax manager dropped Sancho, claiming that he hadn't trained well enough. Sancho then hit back on social media, before deleting the post, and has been training away from the first-team ever since, having refused to apologise to his manager.

The Sancho saga looks set to end with an exit, whether that's to Saudi Arabia or clubs around Europe. And when the January transfer window opens, it could even be Chelsea who offer the former Borussia Dortmund star a lifeline - if the London club did make their move, and got the England international back to his best, then they would have themselves one of the best creators in Europe.

Sancho's Borussia Dortmund stats prove that, especially when compared to his disastrous Manchester United spell, as per FBref.

Season Goals Assists Progressive Carries Progressive Passes Jadon Sancho 2020/21 at Borussia Dortmund 8 11 114 178 Jadon Sancho 2022/23 at Manchester United 6 3 88 76

When at his best, Sancho has received high praise, including from United teammate Luke Shaw, who praised the winger's courage after a penalty shootout win over Brighton & Hove Albion in the FA Cup semi-final last season: "I was next to Jadon. I said: ‘Whatever happens happens, just be confident. It’s part of football, things happen, these things happen.’ And I think maybe what was playing on their minds are the things that come with it, the racism and stuff that they experienced last time.

“They showed amazing confidence to step up because the last time they took one in a shootout it was, of course, at Wembley and the memories of that. I’m really happy for both of them to put themselves forward and take really good penalties. It massively shows their courage."