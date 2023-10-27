What Chelsea want in the transfer market, they usually get, with the Moises Caicedo transfer saga last summer a case in point. But, on the pitch, the Blues have found it harder to realise their desires, having failed to get off to a blistering start under new boss Mauricio Pochettino. Things are at least looking up however, after wins over Burnley and Fulham were followed by a 2-2 draw against champions-elect Arsenal, albeit in a game that saw Chelsea take a 2-0 lead.

If they can get some kind of consistent run going, then those at Stamford Bridge stand every chance of returning to Champions League action, which would make their transfer business all the more interesting next summer. It would certainly help towards welcoming one particular dream signing, that's for sure.

Chelsea's dream signing

Following the incredible number of changes at the club over the summer, it was always going to take time for Pochettino to make his mark at Chelsea. The likes of Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, and Mateo Kocacic all swapped Stamford Bridge for a move to other top six Premier League clubs, making room for the likes of Caicedo, Nicolas Jackson, and Christopher Nkunku.

That's far from where Chelsea's spending will end in the next year or so, however, especially after the latest Jamal Musiala transfer news. According to Simon Phillips on his Substack, the Bayern Munich midfielder is a dream target for the Blues after the success that he has enjoyed in the Bundesliga. Things could have been far easier for Chelsea, of course, had they kept hold of Musiala in 2019, when the German left their academy in favour of a move to Bayern.

They have welcomed back academy departures in the past, with the likes of Romelu Lukaku making a return, and now it seems as though they are keen on doing the same when it comes to Musiala.

"Brilliant" Musiala is "different" to Bellingham

Musiala's stats show exactly why he is Chelsea's dream target. The 20-year-old scored 16 goals and assisted a further 16 last season in what was an incredible campaign, which ended in yet another title win for Bayern in the Bundesliga. This season, meanwhile, Musiala has already been involved in five goals in ten games, finding the back of the net twice and assisting a further three times. When compared to Chelsea's current options, he stands out even more, as per FBref.

Player Progressive Passes Per 90 Take-ons Completed Goal-Creating Actions Per 90 Jamal Musiala 4.55 18 0.61 Conor Gallagher 5.53 7 0.24 Raheem Sterling 3.5 17 0.37

It comes as no surprise, then, that the midfielder has been praised so highly, including by Michael Owen, who told TNT Sport: “I think he is exceptional, really exceptional. It’s such a shame he chose Germany over England! I thought he was brilliant in the last major tournament (2022 FIFA World Cup).

“There’s lots of people comparing him to Bellingham but I think he is a different type of player. He’s a brilliant runner with the ball. I think he’s unbelievable when it comes to dribbling. He’s got the lot this lad."