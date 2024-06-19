Chelsea chiefs have identified a new top transfer target who they think has the ideal profile for Enzo Maresca, coming as a deal for Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran appears less likely now.

Chelsea hold Duran talks but stall over Villa deal

The west Londoners have been in club-to-club talks over a deal for the 20-year-old for this last week, as backed by multiple reliable outlets in the media, with Duran said to be very keen on a move to Chelsea.

The young Villa marksman scored just eight goals across 37 appearances in all competitions under Unai Emery last season, and struggled with continuous injury problems throughout 2023/2024.

This has resulted in criticism towards Chelsea over considering a move for Duran, with there being a danger of co-Chelsea sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley taking another risk on a raw but largely unproven talent at Stamford Bridge.

Jhon Duran's best league games for Aston Villa last season Match Rating (via WhoScored) Aston Villa 3-3 Chelsea 8.36 Aston Villa 3-1 Crystal Palace 7.48 Aston Villa 4-0 Liverpool 7.38 Man City 4-1 Aston Villa 6.90 Aston Villa 3-2 Burnley 6.80

Villa are also demanding around £40 million for Duran, and while advanced talks over a deal have been ongoing, Chelsea are now hesitating to formally sign-off on the move as they consider alternatives as well.

Reliable Chelsea journalist Simon Phillips also claimed onTuesday that Chelsea are prepared to walk away from a move for Duran, even if there is still a chance this deal gets done.

"SPTC sources have heard Chelsea are ‘preparing’ to walk away from the deal, perhaps putting pressure on Villa to reduce their asking price for him," wrote Phillips on his Substack (via Tribuna).

"As of last night, talks had continued yesterday, and I do believe talks will continue again today. There is still every chance this deal gets done, but it will need one side to fold on their stance. Villa are not only asking for £40m for Duran, but they are also asking for too much of the fee up front.

"SPTC sources have now heard Chelsea could soon walk away from this one and turn attentions elsewhere. Chelsea have been speaking internally on other options they could go for this week."

Chelsea identify £85 million Duran alternative in Lois Openda

According to TEAMtalk, who themselves suggest the Blues have actually already abandoned the Duran deal, Chelsea are taking a real liking to Euro 2024 star Lois Openda.

The RB Leipzig striker bagged 28 goals in all competitions last season, averaging one every 124 minutes, with the Bundesliga slapping a reported £85 million price tag on his head this summer.

His contract includes a £70 million release clause which won't become active until 2025, so it will take a sizeable sum to convince Leipzig to do a deal this year. Chelsea have identified Openda as a new top transfer target for Maresca, as they believe he has the ideal profile for their new head coach.

The 24-year-old's record will be enticing to supporters who wish to see a prolific new frontman, but it remains to be seen how much Chelsea are willing to pay for Openda.