Chelsea have now lodged a £56 million bid to sign an alternative to Atletico Madrid forward Samu Omorodion, coming after they missed out on a deal for the Spaniard due to rumoured contractual issues.

Chelsea talks for Omorodion collapse as Gallagher returns to London

The transfer domino involving Omorodion and Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher appeared all set in stone at one stage last week, with reliable transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano giving his 'here we go' on the former's move to Stamford Bridge.

Omorodion was set to join Chelsea on a seven-year contract in a deal worth around £35 million, allowing Gallagher to move in the opposite direction to Madrid for a similar fee.

The latter, like Omorodion, completed his medical tests with all the necessary documents finalised to seal his switch to Atletico.

However, it is believed contractual issues resulted in Omorodion's move to Chelsea breaking down at the eleventh hour (Sky Sports), and that had a profound effect on Gallagher's move, as the two transfers were intertwined.

Chelsea's best-performing players in the Premier League last season Player Average match rating (WhoScored) Cole Palmer 7.48 Conor Gallagher 7.13 Nicolas Jackson 7.07 Moises Caicedo 6.85 Noni Madueke 6.84

Atletico needed the £35 million fee from Omorodion's sale to pay for Gallagher, so as such, the striker not moving to west London has resulted in Chelsea's midfielder taking a flight back home.

"Conor Gallagher, on his way back to London, on private flight now," said Romano on X last night.

"Chelsea wanted him to return as Atlético deal still in stand-by. All done between Conor/Atléti, medical and documents included… but no final signatures from Atléti. Story remains open."

Since Chelsea's deal for the 20-year-old striker broke down, Enzo Maresca's side have remained in talks with the La Liga heavyweights over signing an Atletico alternative to Omorodion, and a player who could reopen the door for Gallagher to complete his transfer.

That man is Portugal international forward Joao Felix, who spent the second half of 2022/2023 on loan at Chelsea, scoring four Premier League goals. Felix has already agreed to re-join Chelsea, so it is seemingly up to the clubs.

Chelsea submit £56 million total bid for Joao Felix

The 24-year-old's agent, Jorge Mendes, is in England right now holding talks with Chelsea (Romano) - as the Blues look to potentially strike a reunion with the forward and resurrect Gallagher's transfer to Atletico.

Portuguese news outlet O Jogo, sharing an update of their own, now claim Chelsea have submitted a £56 million bid to sign Felix from Atletico, with Todd Boehly and BlueCo making their opening offer.

The outlet claims around half of that transfer fee would be paid up front, with the other half paid later. Felix appears out of favour at Atletico, spending last season on loan at Barcelona, so perhaps this could work in Chelsea's favour.

However, it is unclear whether Diego Simeone's men are about to accept or reject this proposal.