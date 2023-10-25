Chelsea's 2-2 draw against Arsenal proved that Mauricio Pochettino's side are beginning to show signs of life in the Premier League, having initially got off to a woeful start. The Blues are now on a run of three games without defeat, and may feel as though they should have ended Arsenal's unbeaten run after surrendering a 2-0 lead deep into the second-half.

Todd Boehly, as ever, will have his eye on the transfer market, however, in the hope of finding the remaining pieces to the super squad that he is attempting to build at Stamford Bridge. And that looks likely to lead the American to one particular Portuguese gem, according to reports.

Chelsea transfer news

It's easier to say when Chelsea aren't stealing the headlines for their transfer business these days than when they are, such is the incredible number of players they have welcomed over the last year or so. So far, however, that spending is yet to pay off, with Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter sacked, Frank Lampard enduring a caretaker spell without much care at all, and Pochettino suffering a poor start.

With time, and a few more pieces, the Blues' fortunes could yet change however. The latest Joao Neves transfer news should give them plenty of hope, too - according to TeamTalk, Chelsea are set to battle it out against Manchester United for Benfica's young defensive midfielder, who reportedly has a release clause as high as €120m (£105m).

Chelsea's main focus is reportedly on improving their defensive and attacking options, but Boehly has shown before that he isn't exactly afraid to share the money around Pochettino's squad to strengthen in several areas. When the January transfer window does open, Neves will be one to keep an eye on.

How good is Joao Neves?

At 19-years-old, Neves is enjoying a breakthrough season at Benfica, and has impressed many throughout his first spell of first-team football. Neves' stats show exactly why the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United are interested, too. When compared to both Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo, the teenager stands out even more, as per FBref.

Player Progressive Passes Progressive Carries Tackles Won Joao Neves 40 8 10 Moises Caicedo 31 4 8 Enzo Fernandez 87 24 9

It's no wonder, then, that Benfica have placed such an expensive release clause on their star in the making, who is already keeping up with some of the best that the Premier League has to offer.

Neves certainly left an impression on former coach Luis Castro, who told O Jogo, via Sport Witness: "My friends ask me if Kökçü cost 25 million euros, how much will João Neves cost. He will be worth much more than €25 million.

“(He can) play in any championship in the world. (He’s) a complete and very intelligent player. The Premier League is the best league in the world, and not only would he be able to adapt, but he would also play and shine. Knowing João, I think he is not worried about the next step but about the next game. He had good training at Benfica, but at family level he also had a lot of support.

"He is very focused. I believe that if and when he takes the leap he will be prepared. He started training with the A team around the time of the World Cup because they needed him, and I told my technical team that we probably wouldn’t see him again. I knew his quality and his way of working.”