Whilst the incomings at Stamford Bridge will attract the most attention this summer, a high-profile Chelsea player appears to be undecided about where his future lies with an exit from West London pretty much certain.

Chelsea set to let a number of stars leave this summer

As far as outgoings are concerned, the biggest story out of Chelsea this summer surrounds the future of Conor Gallagher. Spurs have long been interested in a move for the England international with the latest rumours suggesting that Ange Postecoglou's side are ready to make a bid for the midfielder.

Recent reports have also linked Armando Broja with a move away from Chelsea during the transfer window. The Albanian striker has struggled for consistent minutes at Stamford Bridge with Everton reportedly interested in a move for the 22-year-old.

Romelu Lukaku is another player set to be shown the door this summer with the Blues ready to cut their losses on the Belgian. The striker cost the club around £98 million and has been nothing short of a failure upon his return to West London, with AC Milan and Napoli now the front-runners to sign the 31-year-old.

With losing some of the Blues' dead weight clearly a priority for Todd Boehly this summer, it now appears that a Saudi Arabian club have submitted a proposal to a want-away Chelsea star.

Kepa holds out for move to Madrid

As reported by Sport Witness, the Spanish press are claiming that Kepa Arrizabalaga has yet to decide upon his future at Stamford Bridge. The outlet claims that the shot-stopper is holding out for a move to Real Madrid, however the 29-year-old has an offer from Saudi Arabia waiting for his response.

The interest in Kepa has long been known with a report from last week suggesting that Al-Ittihad are planning a surprise move for the Spaniard this summer. This development suggests that an offer has been made to the goalkeeper with Sport Witness claiming that the figure proposed by the Saudi club would be difficult to reject.

This suggests that the club are willing to pay big money for Kepa to move to Saudi Arabia, however the goalkeeper seemingly has his heart set on a return to Madrid this summer. Kepa spent last season on loan at the Champions League winners after Los Blancos' usual number one Thibaut Courtois suffered an injury that kept him out of action for much of the campaign.

The 29-year-old featured 20 times for Real in all competitions last season and is reportedly holding out for Andriy Lunin to make a decision on his own future at the Bernabéu. If the Ukrainian keeper is to reject a new deal at the club, the door could open for Kepa to return to Madrid.

With Chelsea actively working to facilitate Kepa's exit from West London this summer, it all rests upon whether the 29-year-old follows the money to Saudi Arabia or hold out for his dream return to Real Madrid.