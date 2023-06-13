Chelsea have been busier than any other club on the continent across the past two transfer windows, but it may well be that a different approach is taken by Todd Boehly and Co this summer.

With Mauricio Pochettino now in situ, the club can concentrate fully on further strengthening a squad that seriously underperformed last season in finishing 12th in the Premier League.

However, the Blues will have to be a lot smarter with their business this window, meaning a change to the scattergun approach of the past year or so.

The early signs appear positive, with Napoli defender Kim Min-jae said to have been made one of their priority signings.

According to FootMercato, Chelsea are ready to hijack Manchester United's move for the South Korea international, though they also face competition from Paris Saint-Germain and Newcastle United.

Is Kim Min-Jae a good option for Chelsea?

Kim only arrived at Napoli from Turkish giants Fenerbahce at the start of the 2022-23 season, but he certainly made a big impact as the Partenopei ended a 33-year wait to win the Scudetto.

Napoli conceded just 28 goals all season - the best defensive record of any side in the division - with a defensive solidity paving the way for the likes of Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to grab the headlines.

But the part Kim played in Napoli's success did not go unnoticed. Ivan Zacharoni, editor-in-chief of Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport, described the 26-year-old as "the best defender in the world", with no player able to match him in terms of "skill and consistency".

That is very much reflected in the stats, with Kim ranking highest in Serie A for the percentage of tackles won (86.2), as per FBref.

To put that into some context, Kalidou Koulibaly, the man most at threat should the Napoli defender arrive at Stamford Bridge, won just 65% of his tackles in last season's Premier League.

It was arguably in another department Kim particularly thrived, with his 80.35 passes attempted per 90 minutes over the past 12 months placing him in the top 3% of his defensive peers. Koulibaly, by comparison, has managed 69.59 per 90 minutes.

Taking all competitions into account last season, Kim was also superior to Koulibaly - the man he replaced at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona - in terms of aerial duels won per 90 minutes (2.89 v 1.83), while he also impressed in attacking metrics such as shot-creating actions per 90 minutes (1.13 v 0.99).

It is no secret that Koulibaly has struggled to truly adapt to life in English football - the odd promising spells aside - with senior ESPN writer James Olley pointing out just how "shaky" the centre-back looked in Chelsea's 2-1 loss to Fulham in January - one of the numerous occasions that has been the case.

Koulibaly - on £295k-a-week at Chelsea, according to Capology - may feel he deserves more time to show what he is capable of under a new manager, but the Blues cannot afford to sit still this summer when a player of Kim's ability is possibly up for grabs.