Chelsea have informed a £35 million player of theirs that he could be sold before deadline day on August 30, as the west Londoners keep swinging their axe in an attempt to trim Enzo Maresca's squad and balance the books.

Players who could be sold by Chelsea after Gallagher

One of Chelsea's most headline-grabbing deals of the summer window, and perhaps the agreement which has sparked the most outrage, is their sale of fan favourite midfielder and Cobham academy graduate Conor Gallagher to Atletico Madrid.

The England international starred under ex-boss Mauricio Pochettino last campaign, starting 37 Premier League games and helping to spearhead his boyhood club to Europa Conference League qualification.

Chelsea's best-performing players in the Premier League last season Player Average match rating (WhoScored) Cole Palmer 7.48 Conor Gallagher 7.13 Nicolas Jackson 7.07 Moises Caicedo 6.85 Noni Madueke 6.84

However, after Gallagher rejected Chelsea's proposal of a three-year deal to remain, and for the second time, Todd Boehly and BlueCo gave the green-light for him to join Atletico in a deal worth around £36 million - rather than lose him for nothing on a free transfer next year.

The likes of Emmanuel Petit have slammed Chelsea's decision to sell Gallagher, and there could be another unpopular exit deal on the horizon.

Indeed, fellow Cobham graduate and boyhood Chelsea fan Trevoh Chalobah is up for sale - having been left out of their pre-season tour - which again left supporters unhappy with the player's treatment.

As well as Chalobah, 2023 signing David Datro Fofana has reportedly agreed to join Leicester City on loan, while the likes of Cesare Casadei, Romelu Lukaku and others could well be let go.

Chelsea tell Armando Broja he could still be sold before deadline day

According to Football Insider and journalist Wayne Veysey, another player who's at Chelsea, but appears very likely to leave, is striker Armando Broja.

Chelsea chiefs have informed Broja that he could still be sold before deadline day, alongside Chalobah, coming after the Albania international's torrid loan spell at Fulham last season, where he couldn't get a look-in ahead of the revitalized Rodrigo Muniz.

Reports have claimed that the Blues value him at around £35 million, but it could be a tall order to ask any club to pay a figure that high. Juventus have shown a rumoured interest in signing Broja recently, but that is yet to materialise into a concrete bid.

Interestingly, teammate Raheem Sterling has lavished praise on the 22-year-old's pace, calling Broja "as fast" as Man City star Kyle Walker.

"We rate Walker as one of the fastest footballers of the last decade," said Sterling. "I think Armando Broja is as fast as Kyle Walker."