A Chelsea international has now agreed to join another Premier League club, with Enzo Maresca and the Blues recruitment team working to trim their squad further ahead of what will be a very interesting debut campaign for the Italian.

Players who could leave Chelsea after Conor Gallagher

Perhaps Chelsea's most unpopular deal of the summer window, and certainly in the eyes of supporters, is midfielder Conor Gallagher's £36 million move to Atletico Madrid.

The England international, who started 37 league games as a mainstay player under Mauricio Pochettino, was one of Chelsea's standout performers and a real shining light for them as they eventually managed to qualify for the Europa Conference League.

Chelsea's best-performing players in the Premier League last season Player Average match rating (WhoScored) Cole Palmer 7.48 Conor Gallagher 7.13 Nicolas Jackson 7.07 Moises Caicedo 6.85 Noni Madueke 6.84

However, Gallagher's contract was set to expire next year, and Todd Boehly was running the risk of letting him leave as a free agent in 2025. Chelsea did make efforts to keep him, offering the 24-year-old a two-year contract extension with the option of a further year, but this proposal was rejected, and he subsequently decided to join Atletico.

"Understand two other top six clubs made enquiries in the last few days, but Gallagher wanted to either move to Atleti or extend at Chelsea," wrote reliable journalist Ben Jacobs on X.

"2+1 extension remained on the table. With only one year left, Chelsea intent on resolving Gallagher’s future this window."

Chelsea are letting go of both a Cobham academy graduate and one of their most important players of last season, a move which has also been criticised by high-profile figures in the beautiful game like French World Cup winner Emmanuel Petit.

After the former Crystal Palace loanee, it is believed striker Romelu Lukaku remains in talks to join Napoli despite interest from Aston Villa, which will have a direct effect on Chelsea's proposed move to sign Victor Osimhen on a widely reported initial loan.

Uncertainty also still surrounds the futures of Ben Chilwell, Armando Broja, Trevoh Chalobah, Cesare Casadei and David Datro Fofana - who are all players linked with Chelsea exits before deadline day on August 30.

David Datro Fofana agrees to join Leicester City from Chelsea

According to London World and journalist Rahman Osman, a crucial update has come to light on Fofana and his potential switch to Leicester City.

Fabrizio Romano shared news earlier this week that Leicester are frontrunners to sign Fofana from Chelsea, who is expected to depart on loan with a potential obligation to buy.

Now, Osman claims Fofana has verbally agreed to join Leicester City from Chelsea, with the Foxes now ironing out details on a loan deal with the option to sign him permanently next summer.

The Ivory Coast international spent the second half of last season on loan at Burnley, scoring four goals for the relegated Clarets, and this has apparently attracted serious attention from the King Power.