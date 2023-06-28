With outgoings aplenty and reports of replacements on their way, Chelsea could field a much-changed line-up on the opening day of the Premier League season against Liverpool at Stamford Bridge.

It will be the start of what will be a crucial first season for Mauricio Pochettino and the Blues, who will be looking to make an instant return to the Champions League. It may take time for a new-look squad to gel, however, as the new boss attempts to find his strongest starting line-up.

With that said, we've taken a look at the potential new additions to Pochettino's line-up after the summer transfer window.

4 GK: Mike Maignan

Following the pending departure of Edouard Mendy, Chelsea are short on a goalkeeper to compete with Kepa Arrizabalaga next season. And that's where Mike Maignan could come in, with the shot-stopper valued at £30m (via Yahoo).

According to The Telegraph, the Blues are considering making a move for the AC Milan shot-stopper this summer with Kepa's number-one spot in doubt under Pochettino.

3 CB: Levi Colwill

Not exactly a new signing, but Levi Colwill more than showed that he's capable of stepping into Chelsea's side next season after playing a key role at Brighton under Roberto de Zerbi in the last campaign.

The young defender can form a solid partnership with Wesley Fofana next season, finally adding some much-needed stability to the backline at Stamford Bridge.

It makes sense for Chelsea to keep hold of Colwill after letting Kalidou Koulibaly leave to Saudi Arabia this summer, too. The last thing they want is to be short on options.

2 CM: Moises Caicedo

After playing a pivotal role in Brighton & Hove Albion's Europa League qualification last season, Moises Caicedo is unsurprisingly a man in demand this summer. And, according to reports, it is Chelsea who lead the way.

As per Fabrizio Romano, the Blues are set to open talks with Brighton for the midfielder and personal terms are not an issue as the London club prepare to go full steam ahead for a deal – though a fee will reportedly cost over £80m.

Caicedo would likely replace N'Golo Kante in Chelsea's side after the Frenchman swapped London for Saudi Arabia this summer.

1 ST: Nicolas Jackson

According to Romano and Will Unwin of The Guardian, Chelsea have completed the signing of Villarreal forward Nicolas Jackson for £31.8m, as they look to solve their goal-scoring issues.

Scoring just 38 goals last season, the London club are in desperate need of a capable goalscorer, especially with Kai Havertz on the verge of joining Arsenal.

The hope will be that Jackson, who scored 12 La Liga goals last season, can take things up a level or two under Pochettino and become the striker that's needed at Stamford Bridge.

Pochettino's potential line-up: Mike Maignan; Reece James; Levi Colewill; Wesley Fofana; Ben Chilwell; Moises Caicedo; Enzo Fernandes; Conor Gallagher; Noni Madueke; Nicolas Jackson; Raheem Sterling