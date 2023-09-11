With the summer transfer window coming to a close less than two weeks ago, it seems that Chelsea are already preparing for what moves to make come January.

The Blues have been known to flex their financial muscles ever since Roman Abramovich took over the club in 2003.

However, current owner Todd Boehly has taken things to a whole other level - despite only owning the club for a little over a year, the American businessman has overseen the expenditure of over £1billion on transfers.

Yet, with all the money being spent, many have been left baffled by the lack of firepower upfront the club currently possesses.

Nicolas Jackson is currently leading the line for the west Londoners.

The 22-year-old joined from Villarreal for £32m, but has only scored once so far this season, with fellow recent signing Christopher Nkunku currently injured, it seems apparent that more is needed centrally in order to progress under Mauricio Pochettino.

Chelsea currently sit 12th in the Premier League with just four points after a disappointing start to the season - this has further emphasised the club's need for more potency in front of goal.

However, it seems that the Argentine boss may have found his ideal man to get the goals flowing once again at Stamford Bridge.

Who are Chelsea targeting in January?

According to reports from GiveMeSport, it seems that Chelsea have identified an Englishman as one of their primary attacking targets, with Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins being high on Pochettino's wish list.

The former Brentford striker is currently valued at around £35m, according to FootballTransfers, and has less than 2 years left on his £75k-per-week contract.

It was reported in May that Villa had opened talks with the 27-year-old over a new contract.

Villa boss Unai Emery sees him as a vital part of his plans moving forward with the club.

However, it is likely that Chelsea feel confident in their ability to sway Watkins away from his current club.

The Blues are riding a wave of confidence having managed to convince the likes of Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia to join the club despite there being strong interest elsewhere.

Why do Chelsea want to sign Ollie Watkins?

Having played in the Premier League since 2020, Watkins has proven he has what it takes to find the net in England's top-flight. This is something none of Chelsea's current strikers have done.

Although the 5 foot 11 focal point has not bagged in the league yet this season, he is coming off the back of his most prolific campaign yet.

Watkins managed 21 goal contributions (15 goals and 6 assists) in 37 league games last season, making it his most productive season in top-tier football of his entire career.

Ollie Watkins' Premier League record so far Season Appearances Goals & Assists 2020/21 37 14 & 5 2021/22 35 11 & 2 2022/23 37 15 & 6 2023/24* 4 0 & 2

*At the time of writing [11th September 2023]

His performances have earned Watkins widespread praise, with former England international Dean Ashton labelling the forward as being "just fantastic" last season.

The "unstoppable" goal machine - as hailed by Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher on social media - has also been able to make the step up to international football too, scoring twice in his seven appearances for the Three Lions.

It remains to be seen if Chelsea pull the trigger on Watkins, but you would imagine if they do, they might find the answer to their lack of end product.