Chelsea are set to make an offer for one £80 million star in the next few days, with Enzo Maresca's side facing competition from elite European clubs Atletico Madrid and Paris-Saint Germain in a potentially high-profile transfer tussle.

Chelsea set sights on new attacking signings for Maresca

After confirming the arrival of their new head coach earlier this week, Stamford Bridge chiefs have now turned their attention to the summer window, as they look to usher in the Maresca era with some squad upgrades.

The likes of Fabrizio Romano have backed Chelsea to have a busy next few months in terms of incomings and outgoings at the club, with the Blues already sealing their first deal of the summer in recent days.

Centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo arrives at Chelsea from Fulham on a free transfer after completing his medical on Tuesday, who comes in to gift Maresca a capable extra body in defence and another homegrown player to bolster the club's quota.

"It will continue to be a busy summer at Chelsea," said Romano on Chelsea's transfer plans after bringing in Maresca to replace Mauricio Pochettino.

Enzo Maresca's record at Leicester City last season The numbers (Transfermarkt) Games managed 53 Wins 36 Draws 4 Losses 13 Points per game 2.11

"It won’t be completely crazy but they will try to make smart things happen, including a new goalkeeper and I expect them to try for at least one new centre-back, but it could be two. I also expect Chelsea to be busy with the striker position, and I mentioned many times Benjamin Sesko, who is highly rated at Chelsea but also by others like Arsenal and Manchester United.”

In terms of attacking signings, alongside a new centre-forward, it is believed that Chelsea are eyeing up a new winger as well. Benjamin Sesko and Michael Olise are keen on joining Chelsea, according to some reports, and discussions have been held with their agents.

It is still very early days in regard to both moves, though, even if some outlets suggest Chelsea are ready to trigger Olise's release clause in the coming weeks. The west Londoners have attacking alternatives, and one of them is Man City forward Julian Alvarez.

The Argentine World Cup winner, who reportedly commands a price tag of around £80 million, is now subject to interest from Maresca and co. Chelsea's new head coach worked with Alvarez during their time together at Eastlands, with Maresca serving as Pep Guardiola's assistant before moving to Leicester last summer.

Chelsea set for imminent offer to sign Julian Alvarez

As per reliable South American journalist Gaston Edul, speaking to TyC Sports, Chelsea are set to make an offer for Alvarez in the next few days. However, both Atletico and PSG are also contending for the 24-year-old.

"Chelsea will make a proposal for Julian Alvarez in the next few days," said Edul, as translated by Chelsea News.

"Atletico Madrid has also asked for information from agents. PSG are interested in making an offer too.. Alvarez just wants to play more, but City wants to keep him ideally and it won’t be easy to negotiate."

Alvarez has been called an "amazing talent" by Haaland, and scored 19 goals in all competitions last season for the eventual Premier League champions.