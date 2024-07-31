A Chelsea player is said to be open to the possibility of joining Manchester United this summer, coming after Dan Ashworth and co made contact with his agents.

Players who could still leave Chelsea this summer

Thiago Silva, Hakim Ziyech, Malang Sarr, Ian Maatsen, Omari Hutchinson, Michael Golding and Lewis Hall have already departed Stamford Bridge this summer, helping to bring in around £89 million worth of transfer fees in total.

Their exits have also worked wonders to trim Enzo Maresca's bloated squad, but the Italian could be set to watch on as co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley seek new homes for more surplus Chelsea players.

Romelu Lukaku is a drain on the club's wage bill, and it is believed Todd Boehly is eager to find a buyer for the Belgian. As reported by Fabrizio Romano, that suitor could well be Napoli, as the Serie A side are becoming increasingly open to the prospect of a part-exchange deal involving Victor Osimhen.

Meanwhile, it is also believed by some that Atletico Madrid are locked in talks with Chelsea over signing Conor Gallagher. The England midfielder's exit would be a very unpopular one considering his status among Chelsea supporters, but Gallagher's contract expires next year, so Boehly and co are faced with the difficult decision of selling for pure profit while they still can.

Armando Broja, Lesley Ugochukwu, Carney Chukwuemeka and Cesare Casadei have also been linked with exits in the last few weeks, but a far more interesting name attracting plenty of debate is Trevoh Chalobah.

Chelsea left the Cobham academy graduate out of their pre-season tour, which sparked fury among sections of the fanbase, especially when factoring in just how impressively he performed towards the back end of 2023/2024. Chalobah started seven of Mauricio Pochettino's final 10 Premier League games last term, earning plaudits for his displays, while the Englishman helped to guide his club to a Conference League qualifying place.

"He was probably our best defender in the last 10-15 games last season," said Chelsea season ticket holder Bert Barrett to GOAL.

"No coincidence our form improved massively with him in there instead of Disasi and [Benoit] Badiashile."

Chalobah would consider Man Utd move from Chelsea after agent talks

The 25-year-old's contract doesn't expire until 2028, but it is believed Chelsea could green-light his sale for a fee of around £25-30 million.

TEAMtalk suggest that Man Utd could well take this opportunity in their search for defenders, with Old Trafford director Ashworth and his team reaching out to the "impressive" Chalobah's agents to gauge the conditions of a deal.

They add that Chalobah would think about a move to Man United from Chelsea if the opportunity arises. Erik ten Hag's side are also looking to raise funds by selling winger Antony for a cut-price £25 million, despite signing the Brazilian for around £81 million.