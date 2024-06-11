A £100,000-per-week Manchester United target has now agreed to join Chelsea, and talks are ongoing with his club over agreeing a formal deal.

Maresca and Chelsea sets sights on new attackers

Boosted by the arrival of new head coach Enzo Maresca, the west Londoners are getting to work on bringing in fresh senior faces for next season, in a bid to upgrade the squad and improve on Mauricio Pochettino's sole campaign in the Stamford Bridge dugout.

They've already sealed a deal for Tosin Adarabioyo, who joins Chelsea on a free transfer from Fulham, but it is believed that Maresca and co wish to add more firepower to the squad for next term.

A new striker signing is on the agenda at Chelsea over the next few weeks, but it won't be RB Leipzig starlet Benjamin Sesko, as Fabrizio Romano first broke news that the Slovenia international is set to remain in the Bundesliga and sign a new long-term deal.

Chelsea are thought to be targeting Artem Doybyk of Girona as an alternative to Sesko, among others, so it will be interesting to see who Maresca and co decide to bring in as the Blues' new out-and-out frontman.

The likes of Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson impressed with their goal contributions last season, scoring 42 between them, but it is believed that Chelsea could also look to seal the signing of a new attacking midfielder/winger.

Chelsea's top scorers in all competitions last season Goals Cole Palmer 25 Nicolas Jackson 17 Raheem Sterling 10 Noni Madueke 8 Conor Gallagher 7

A firm transfer target in that regard, according to widespread reports in the last 10 days, is Crystal Palace star Michael Olise. The 22-year-old, who could leave Selhurst Park for the value of his £60 million release clause, starred under both Roy Hodgson and Oliver Glasner last term.

Olise agrees terms with Chelsea as Palace talks continue

Now, as per GiveMeSport, a significant update has come to light on his potential move to west London. It is believed that Olise has just agreed personal terms with Chelsea, and while Man United are still in the race for him, it is the Blues who have seized more control in the race for his signing.

Talks are now ongoing with Palace over scheduled payments for the £100,000-per-week star's release clause, so if the Red Devils want to hijack a move, they need to get moving.

"What I make of him is that I think he is an enormous talent," said Hodgson on Olise last year.

"He has got a great possibility to have a wonderful career and a wonderful future. We can only hope we at Crystal Palace can give him that platform.”