Chelsea are very keen on potentially signing one club's "key" forward, amid reliable reports that they're pursuing a January deal for Bayern Munich forward Mathys Tel.

Chelsea hold talks over signing Bayern Munich forward Mathys Tel

On Monday evening, trusted transfer reporter Fabrizio Romano broke an exclusive report on X that Chelsea have held initial talks over signing Tel - where they asked to be kept informed on the Frenchman's situation.

Their fresh interest in Tel, coinciding with Bayern's eagerness on a winter deal for Christopher Nkunku, has even prompted serious talk of a possible swap deal involving Chelsea's wantaway winger.

Nkunku is said to have agreed terms on a move to Bayern and wishes to join them "right away" (Florian Plettenberg), and Vincent Kompany's side have earmarked the 26-year-old as a top transfer target to get through the door before deadline day on February 3.

If a swap deal can't be done, then Chelsea value Nkunku at around £59 million plus add-ons (Ben Jacobs), so it could be in Bayern's best interest to try and facilitate a part-exchange bid involving Tel - even if Bavarian sporting director Christoph Freund is attempting to pour cold water over the 19-year-old's potential exit.

"He is a very important player for us," said Freund. "He's a great talent. Our clear goal is for Mathys to make his breakthrough with us.

"We are very happy with our squad, both quality and quantity wise. Of course, if a player is unhappy, we can talk about it. But the clear plan with Mathys is for him to make his breakthrough here."

Chelsea's next Premier League fixtures Date Bournemouth (home) Today Wolverhampton Wanderers (home) January 20 Man City (away) January 25 West Ham (away) February 3 Brighton (away) February 14

In any case, initial discussions have taken place between Chelsea and Bayern over Tel, and it will be interesting to see whether Nkunku could be involved or if his transfer turns out to be a separate entity. It is also worth noting that Chelsea were reportedly holding talks over Tel as far back as last summer.

Chelsea "ready" to move for Deportivo winger Yeremay Hernandez

Amid Chelsea's pursuit of Tel, a Spanish media source has shared more news on BlueCo's chase for some of world football's brightest young talents.

Indeed, it is believed that Chelsea are targeting Deportivo La Coruna forward Yeremay Hernandez, who has impressed for the La Liga 2 outfit with eight goals and three assists so far this campaign.

The Spain Under-21 international is a "key" player for them, but this report from the continent states that Chelsea are "ready to take" Hernandez from Deportivo after keeping a very close eye on his development in Europe.

The 22-year-old can play on both the right and left-hand side, with Deportivo not exactly demanding a marquee fee to let him go, despite Hernandez still having five years to run on his current contract. Chelsea, it is reported here, could even strike a deal for around £17 million.