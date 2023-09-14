Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has personally set his sights on a £100 million striker with "moves being made" behind-the-scenes.

Who have Chelsea signed 2023?

The Blues displayed their real ambition yet again over the summer transfer window; sealing deals for Christopher Nkunku, Axel Disasi, Nicolas Jackson, Lesley Ugochukwu, Robert Sanchez, Romeo Lavia, Moises Caicedo, Cole Palmer, Djordje Petrovic, Angelo and Deivid Washington - who all joined the club for around £397 million.

Pochettino's overhaul doesn't end there, though, as a plethora of players departed Stamford Bridge in wake of the new arrivals.

Indeed, Kalidou Koulibaly, N'Golo Kante, Edouard Mendy, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Cesar Azpilicueta, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Ethan Ampadu and Callum Hudson-Odoi all left the club to bring in £230 million.

Pochettino's side have took time to get going so far this season, though; having won just one Premier League game, drawing another and recording two losses.

Chelsea succumbed to defeats at the hands of both West Ham and Nottingham Forest before the international break, but could put things right with a much-needed win at Bournemouth on Sunday.

What's the latest Chelsea transfer news?

Despite their major outlay, one position Chelsea didn't bolster with a big name signing was at centre-forward.

The Blues are lacking an out-and-out number nine of real quality, leading to their links with both Napoli striker Victor Osimhen and Brentford's Ivan Toney.

Chelsea's leading scorer from last season, Kai Havertz, bagged just seven top flight goals and these numbers suggest that the forward area is a major achilles heel in Pochettino's side.

That's why there have been suggestions that a new striker could be targeted in January, with reporter Rahman Osman of London World sharing what he knows on Toney.

According to the journalist, Thomas Frank's star forward, who is currently serving a ban for gambling breaches, is Pochettino's "ideal choice" to lead his Chelsea line.

As such, they're apparently leading the race for his signing, with Chelsea also laying the groundwork for his winter window capture.

"Chelsea are leading the race to sign Brentford’s suspended forward Ivan Toney with moves being made behind the scenes for a chance of getting him in January," wrote Osman.

"The Blues have spent close to a billion pounds under the new owner but there remains the need for a proven goal scorer at the highest level.

"LondonWorld sources say Toney is Pochettino’s ideal choice as he is English, at the right age and proven in the Premier League."

How good is Ivan Toney?

Scoring 20 goals in 33 starts for Brentford in the top flight last season, Toney is a truly prolific marksman when available and at his very best.

"Ivan is very intelligent, because he’s reflecting, and he deserves a lot of praise himself for also coming into a well-run club and listening to all the small bits and adding extra layers to his development and performance," Brentford manager Frank said in 2021.

"If you want to be a top player you need to work hard, constantly reflect and want to learn and then of course you need to have that confidence that he’s got so naturally.

"He’s coming across so fantastically: he’s humble, calm, but with a mindset of a lion."

The Bees boss has also said he's worth around £100 million.