Chelsea are now apparently ready to sell a player, who was key for Mauricio Pochettino over the end of the season, for under £30m.

Chelsea players who could be sold due to PSR worries

It's been widely reported that the west Londoners could eventually be facing Premier League charges if they don't raise money through player sales, even if that hasn't stopped them from making new signings already.

Chelsea appear set to finalise a deal for Palmeiras starlet Estevao to kickstart their summer transfer business, with the highly-rated teenager costing upwards of £50 million including add-ons according to Fabrizio Romano.

This comes after Chelsea agreed personal terms with Estevao over joining, with the Brazilian talent on the verge of sealing a switch to Stamford Bridge - adding to Todd Boehly's ever-growing list of deals for football's most exciting young stars.

Chelsea's most expensive and high-profile signings of Boehly era Price (via GiveMeSport) Moises Caicedo £115 million Enzo Fernandez £106.8 million Mykhailo Mudryk £89.1 million Wesley Fofana £70 million Marc Cucurella £60 million

However, to comply with PSR and avoid serious trouble, Chelsea have been tipped to sell a host of stars to balance the books. Conor Gallagher could even be sold by Chelsea, as his transfer would count as pure profit in the eyes of FFP.

The 24-year-old's deal also expires next year, meaning Boehly and co may much rather do business over him this summer than lose Gallagher for nothing in just over 12 months time.

"Decisions, particularly on some of their homegrown players and their academy players, will have to be made before June 30th," said Sky journalist Dharmesh Sheth on player sales earlier this year.

"So keep an eye on the likes of Conor Gallagher, keep an eye on the likes of Trevoh Chalobah as well, because selling those players would represent pure profit for Chelsea, which is probably what they need going into the next financial year from July 1st onwards."

That's not even counting the plethora of senior players out on loan, but an update has now come to light on how Chelsea will proceed with Chalobah.

Chelsea ready to sell Chalobah for under £30 million

The versatile defender played in 14 of Chelsea's final 15 league games of the season after returning from injury, starting 10 of them and becoming a mainstay for Pochettino on their run to a Conference League qualifying place.

Pochettino, according to The Telegraph, rates Chalobah as one of Chelsea's best defenders. The outlet, though, also claims Chelsea are ready to sell Chalobah for around £25 million regardless - with their price tag from last summer not changing. The 24-year-old could come as a bargain for interested clubs given both Chalobah's versatility and fine end to the campaign.

“He’s a delight to train with every day because he comes in with an enthusiasm," said former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard.

"Low maintenance, and when you talk about the things you want, he tries to do them on the pitch, which is a great thing."