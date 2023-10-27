Chelsea have shown glimpses of their potential under Mauricio Pochettino, but so far just that. The Argentine is yet to get a consistent run under his belt at Stamford Bridge, with the size of the project that he is responsible for quickly becoming apparent. He will hope that the promising signs shown in the Blues' draw against Arsenal will act as a springboard for a successful run in the Premier League, as Chelsea look to make a return to Champions League football.

Many of the headlines in the summer were centred around Chelsea's transfer business, with a flurry of talents heading for the exit door, whilst Pochettino began his rebuild with a number of arrivals. With their goalscoring problem very much still their biggest weakness, however, the Blues could now turn to a former academy player.

Chelsea transfer news

It could be argued that Chelsea's excessive spending is yet to solve many, if any, of their problems. They remain on course for a disappointing finish and have suffered defeats against Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa already this season, also drawing against Bournemouth. Nonetheless, it looks as though Todd Boehly could return to the transfer market once more, given the latest Miles Leaburn transfer news.

According to the Daily Mail, Chelsea and Brentford are mulling over a move for the Charlton Athletic striker, who still has two years remaining on his current deal at the club. Leaburn, of course, is all too familiar with Chelsea, having come through their academy before joining the Addicks in 2019. Charlton are in a strong position when it comes to keeping hold of their talented teenager, after they reportedly rejected an offer worth £3m from the Bundesliga in the summer.

When the January transfer window does open, as well as next summer's edition, it will be interesting to see whether Chelsea, or in fact Brentford, push ahead to sign Leaburn, who may still have dreams of Stamford Bridge success.

Miles Leaburn is "not just a goalscorer"

Leaburn's stats show just how well he has started for Charlton this season, scoring a goal every 86 minutes. The 6 ft 5 in giant has found the back of the net six times in just 515 minutes of action, which is just under six games. The fact is, the 19-year-old has been on fire this season, and has more than earned the reported interest of Chelsea.

His form has rightly received a lot of praise, including from former Charlton boss Dean Holden, who said, via London News Online: “It proves he’s not just a goalscorer. His all-round game, as much as he’s got to learn, is solid. He is not just a fox-in-the-box, he’s not just someone who will run in behind and he’s not just a targetman.

“All of those different parts of his game will improve because it is his first season in senior football. Why can’t he get to 12 or higher than that? He is such a great lad to work with – he wants to improve. He doesn’t for one second think he is the finished article, which is really exciting. Huge potential.”