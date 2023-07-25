The summer transfer window can be both an exciting and devastating time for all involved. Whilst there's a chance that you'll see your favourite player arrive at your favourite club, there's also the flip side to that deal of that same player leaving his previous supporters heartbroken.

When that heartbreak occurs, too, it needs to be worth it. The worst thing a player can do is leave a club for seemingly better things, only to fly too close to the sun before crashing and burning. See, for example, Philippe Coutinho who famously flopped at Barcelona.

From a club's perspective, however, at the very least, they hope to sign a player capable of avoiding injuries and playing a part. Seeing their investment spend more time in the physio room than on the pitch is the stuff of nightmares for those running the accounts.

Unfortunately for Chelsea, though, if they sign Mohammed Kudus, history suggests that could end up becoming well acquainted with the club doctors, with some worrying numbers coming to the fore.

According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, the Blues have made contact with Ajax to express their interest in the midfielder, with an agreement over personal terms with Kudus close.

Issue Chelsea could face with Mohammed Kudus

Kudus' injury record is an incredible concern. According to Transfermarkt, the 22-year-old has picked up a total of seven injuries in the last three seasons, missing a total of 47 games for Ajax.

At such a young age, too, there's not a guarantee that the injuries won't continue to pick up as his career progresses, especially in the intensity of the Premier League.

We've seen players join sides in England's top flight in previous seasons, before becoming fairly injury prone, with Naby Keita being a prime example of that at Liverpool.

The midfielder missed 13 games in three seasons at RB Leipzig, before going on to miss 58 games in the same time frame at Liverpool.

If Chelsea do sign Kudus, they'll be desperate to see his injury record improve. However, worryingly enough, Ajax have confirmed this week that he had been absent from training for medical reasons and is receiving treatment for a minor injury.

How did Mohammed Kudus perform for Ajax last season?

Even as Ajax failed to win Eredivisie in their first season since Erik ten Hag's departure to Manchester United, Kudus stood out.

The midfielder scored an incredible 18 goals, whilst also assisting a further seven in all competitions.

For those numbers, alone, Chelsea may well ignore his worrying injury record. At his best, and fully fit, the 22-year-old has the potential to become one of the best in his position.

When compared to other midfielders at Stamford Bridge last season, Kudus is a cut above the rest, with a hand in just three fewer league goals than Mason Mount, Enzo Fernandez, and Conor Gallagher combined, according to FBref.

Under Mauricio Pochettino, we've seen young midfielders such as Dele Alli thrive, and Kudus undoubtedly possesses the ability to hit similar levels under the new Chelsea boss.

Having seemingly registered their interest, Kudus to Chelsea is certainly a move to keep an eye on this summer, with Arsenal reportedly snooping around too.

No doubt, the Blues will be looking to bounce back after a campaign to forget last time out and perhaps he could be the man to help with that – but only if he can stay fit.